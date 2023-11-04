WATCH: When Grigor Dimitrov was trolled with ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger's song at Stuttgart Open

Grigor Dimitrov dated Nicole Scherzinger, the lead vocalist for 'The Pussycat Dolls' for a brief while, between 2015 and 2019. The relationship began right after Dimitrov's previous romantic tryst with Maria Sharapova ended.

During that time, in 2016, the Bulgarian was in action at the Stuttgart Open, where he took on former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in the Round of 32. Dimitrov was leading 4-3 in the first set when the stadium DJ decided to have a little fun at his expense.

'Don't Cha,' considered one of the biggest hits of The Pussycat Dolls, started blaring from the speakers, much to Dimitrov's surprise. Initially taken aback, the 32-year-old saw the humor in the situation and laughed along to the song, trying his best to keep a straight face and failing miserably.

Perhaps distracted by the moment, Grigor Dimitrov went on to lose the contest, falling 4-6, 3-6 in straight sets to the Argentine. The head-to-head between him and Del Potro in 6-2, with the latter winning their last encounter at the Sweden Open in 2017.