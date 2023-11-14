WATCH: When John McEnroe was called an "a****le" by spectator during US Open 1990 match

John McEnroe was abused by a spectator after having a word with her during his third-round encounter at the 1990 US Open.

The American entered the tournament unseeded and reached the Round of 32 following straight-set wins over Javier Sanchez and David Engel. Here, he was up against 10th seed Andrei Chesnokov and took the first two sets 6-3, 7-5.

During the third set, McEnroe lost a point and was annoyed with a spectator shouting in between points. The American had a word with the umpire and then went to the spectator, a woman. After McEnroe spoke to her and walked off, the woman stood up before sitting down and was seen mouting "a****le".

The American eventually won the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the fourth round. Here, he faced seventh seed Emilio Sanchez and beat him 7-6(6), 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals. McEnroe then defeated compatriot 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals, where he lost 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to 12th seed Pete Sampras.

Sampras, who was only 19 at the time, went on to win the 1990 US Open, beating fourth seed Andre Agassi 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

John McEnroe won four US Open singles titles

John McEnroe at the Laver Cup 2023

John McEnroe had an impressive record at the US Open, with 65 wins out of 77 matches, winning four titles.

The American's first triumph at the New York Major was in 1979, when he beat Vitas Gerulaitis 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 in the final. He successfully defended his title in 1980 and 1981, beating Bjorn Borg in the title clashes on both occasions.

McEnroe won 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-7(5), 5-7, 6-4 in 1980 while triumphing 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 in 1981. After a semifinal and a fourth-round exit in 1982 and 1983, respectively, he won the US Open in 1984 after defeating Ivan Lendl 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

His last appearance at the New York Major came in 1992 when he was seeded 16th. The American reached the fourth round of the tournament with wins over Michiel Schapers, Diego Nargiso and Richard Fromberg before losing to top seed and eventual semifinalist Jim Courier.

Apart from his singles triumphs, McEnroe also won four mens doubles titles at the US Open in 1979, 1981, 1983 and 1989. Barring the latter victory, when he teamed up with Mark Woodforde, the American partnered Peter Fleming.