Watch: When Serena Williams appeared in TV series episode that mocked Amelie Mauresmo's physical appearance

Serena Williams once featured in a TV series episode that made fun of Amelie Mauresmo's physical appearance as she was portrayed as a man.

The American appeared on the comedy series MadTV and played the role of a superheroine named Black Racket in episode seven of its 14th season. Williams takes on Amelie Mauresmo who was portrayed by stand-up comedian Matt Braunger. Mauresmo was called "tennis great" and French "benchpress champion" during the episode.

In the episode, Serena Williams was tasked with retrieving a file from the Russians, for which, she battles and defeats "Amelie Mauresmo". It was released on November 19, 2008, a few months after the American beat the Frenchwoman at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams and Amelie Mauresmo locked horns on 12 occasions

Serena Williams during the last match of her career against Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open

Serena Williams and Amelie Mauresmo squared off 12 times, with the American leading 10-2 in the head-to-head between the two.

Their first encounter came in the final of the 1999 Open Gaz de France where Williams won 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(4). Interestingly, this was her maiden WTA singles title. The only other final meeting between Williams and Mauresmo came in the very same tournament in 2003 where the American again won 6-2, 6-3.

Mauresmo's first win over Williams came in the semifinals of the 2003 Italian Open, where she emerged victorious 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. Her only other win over the 23-time Grand Slam champion came in the fourth round of the 2004 US Open, where Mauresmo triumphed 6-4, 0-6, 6-2.

This is also the only time Amelie Mauresmo defeated Serena Williams at a Grand Slam. The American beat her five times at Majors, including two Wimbledon semifinals in 2002 and 2004.

The last meeting between the two also came at a Major. It was the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in 2008, with Williams winning 7-6(5), 6-1.

Mauresmo had a decent tennis career, being the World No. 1 and winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006. The Frenchwoman retired from the sport in 2009.

Serena Williams is among the greats of the game and had a glittering career in which she won 23 Grand Slam titles. She announced her retirement from tennis inm 2022, with that year's US Open being her swansong.

Williams has since given birth to her second daugher Adira, six years after her first daughter Olympia was born.

