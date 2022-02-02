Watch: When Serena Williams called Tom Brady her "favorite" player

A video recently surfaced of Serena Williams and Tom Brady trading compliments with one another. Renowned quarterback Tom Brady hung up his boots on after an incredible career spanning 22 seasons.

The video dates back to 2016 and was posted by Williams on her Snapchat account. In the video, the former World No. 1 can be seen admitting that Brady is her favorite football player. Brady responds in kind, saying the 23-time Grand Slam champion is his favorite tennis player as well.

“Sorry that everyone knows you’re my favorite," said Williams.

“And you’re mine," replied Brady.

A visibly excited Williams can then be seen discussing the encounter with a friend.

“The recovery after seeing Tom Brady… Oh My God.”

Brady has finally hung up his boots at the age of 44. The quarterback stepped away from the sport after winning a staggering seven Super Bowls.

Brady announced his retirement in an Instagram post, highlighting that he is not going to make "that competitive commitment anymore." While admitting he loved his NFL career, he felt it was time to focus on other pursuits.

"There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years...This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," Brady wrote in the post.

Serena Williams has not played a professional match for more than 7 months

It has been more than seven months since Serena Williams stepped on to a tennis court. She was last seen at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she was forced to retire after injuring her leg during her first-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Serena Williams forced to retire from first-round Wimbledon match due to injury

Her injury meant she missed the 2022 Australian Open, making it the first time since 1997 that neither Serena nor Venus Williams participated at the Happy Slam.

Neither Serena nor Venus Williams will be competing at this year's Australian Open. It will be the first time since 1997 that neither sister plays at the Grand Slam.

The American has not won a Grand Slam in five years. Her last Major title came at the 2017 Australian Open, where she beat sister Venus in the final. Despite making four Slam finals since then, the former World No. 1 has fallen agonizingly short of a record-equalling 24th Major every time.

