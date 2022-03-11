Watch: Young Rafael Nadal fan cannot stop crying after getting his autograph at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal took part in a practice session on Friday ahead of his opener at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. At the end of it, he indulged his fans with an autograph-signing session. Among the many who had the fortune of getting one from the 21-time Grand Slam champion was a little girl who had her cap signed by the Mallorcan.

While Nadal interacted with everyone alike with a genuine smile, he showed the young fan special attention by asking her how she was doing. Unable to believe her own eyes, the girl immediately let out a squeal of delight at getting the opportunity to talk with her idol.

Here is a video of the incident uploaded on Twitter by a user:

The same user also posted a follow-up video a little while later. The second clip showed the kid sobbing uncontrollably after she realized that she had really gotten an autograph from her favorite tennis player.

Watch the video here:

Rafael Nadal begins his pursuit of a fourth title at Indian Wells against Sebastian Korda

Rafael Nadal kicks off the 2022 Indian Wells Masters against Sebastian Korda

Rafael Nadal will begin his campaign at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters against Sebastian Korda on Saturday. The American scored an impressive straight-sets victory over qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round to book a meeting with the Mallorcan.

The two have faced off only once till date, in the fourth round of the 2020 French Open, where the World No. 4 cruised to a comfortable straight-sets win.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Young American Sebastian Korda gets a second crack at his idol Rafael Nadal, who is 15-0 this year



Korda lost 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in their first meeting: at Roland Garros in 2020 on red clay



This one comes in round 2 of Indian Wells on a hardcourt.



Progress check for Korda Young American Sebastian Korda gets a second crack at his idol Rafael Nadal, who is 15-0 this year Korda lost 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in their first meeting: at Roland Garros in 2020 on red clayThis one comes in round 2 of Indian Wells on a hardcourt. Progress check for Korda https://t.co/tr0NX7U9FC

Nadal is on a 15-match winning streak in 2022 so far, including title wins at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open. The Spaniard has a chance to extend that streak to 21 by the time the Indian Wells Masters draws to a close, a run that will give him his fourth title in the desert.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Spaniard has won all 15 matches in 2022 so far



#RafaelNadal #IndianWells #Tennis #Records Can Rafael Nadal win Indian Wells and make these 5 records? 🤔The Spaniard has won all 15 matches in 2022 so far Can Rafael Nadal win Indian Wells and make these 5 records? 🤔The Spaniard has won all 15 matches in 2022 so far 💪#RafaelNadal #IndianWells #Tennis #Records https://t.co/LlnqrStQXj

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee