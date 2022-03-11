Watch: Young Rafael Nadal fan cannot stop crying after getting his autograph at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal took part in a practice session on Friday ahead of his opener at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. At the end of it, he indulged his fans with an autograph-signing session. Among the many who had the fortune of getting one from the 21-time Grand Slam champion was a little girl who had her cap signed by the Mallorcan.
While Nadal interacted with everyone alike with a genuine smile, he showed the young fan special attention by asking her how she was doing. Unable to believe her own eyes, the girl immediately let out a squeal of delight at getting the opportunity to talk with her idol.
Here is a video of the incident uploaded on Twitter by a user:
The same user also posted a follow-up video a little while later. The second clip showed the kid sobbing uncontrollably after she realized that she had really gotten an autograph from her favorite tennis player.
Watch the video here:
Rafael Nadal begins his pursuit of a fourth title at Indian Wells against Sebastian Korda
Rafael Nadal will begin his campaign at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters against Sebastian Korda on Saturday. The American scored an impressive straight-sets victory over qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round to book a meeting with the Mallorcan.
The two have faced off only once till date, in the fourth round of the 2020 French Open, where the World No. 4 cruised to a comfortable straight-sets win.
Nadal is on a 15-match winning streak in 2022 so far, including title wins at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open. The Spaniard has a chance to extend that streak to 21 by the time the Indian Wells Masters draws to a close, a run that will give him his fourth title in the desert.