We asked AI to predict the results of Indian Wells 2025 4R ft. Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper, Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov: Here's what it had to say

The BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells has kept fans on the edge of their seats with some spectacular matches. Top seed Alexander Zverev, along with 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic, were among the big names to be sent packing in the initial rounds. However, there are quite a few notable names still in the draw to stake their claim for the title.

As the fourth round is set to begin from Tuesday, March 11, we asked AI to take a crack at predicting the men's singles matches. Google's Gemini AI cautiously backed two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to come out on top in his match against Grigor Dimitrov.

While Alcaraz's strong record at Indian Wells made him the favorite, Dimitrov won both of their previous matches on hardcourts, and could cause yet another upset. Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper's fourth-round duel is expected to be a cracking affair. However, the American is a former Indian Wells champion, and the support of the home crowd could also sway the tide in his favor as per AI.

Tommy Paul and Daniil Medvedev's fourth-round encounter is also expected to go down to the wire. The AI felt that the court conditions favor the former, though the latter has been the runner-up here for the past two years.

Gemini AI's prediction for Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul's matches.

Alex de Minaur was picked as the favorite to win over Francisco Cerundolo in their fourth-round tussle. The Aussie's head-to-head against his rival, and his dominant win over Hubert Hurkacz in the previous round led to this prediction. No one expected Tallon Griekspoor and Yosuke Watanuki to make it this far but here they are.

Gemini AI's prediction for Alex de Minaur and Tallon Griekspoor's matches.

Griekspoor ousted Zverev en route to the fourth round, while Watanuki came through the qualifying rounds and beat Frances Tiafoe to reach this stage. The Dutch player was picked by AI to win this match on account of his status as the higher-ranked player.

Ben Shelton predicted to continue his run at Indian Wells 2025

Ben Shelton at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photos: Getty)

Ben Shelton has been picked as the winner of the all-American fourth-round showdown between him and Brandon Nakashima. The AI cited his strong run here so far, along with his prior record against his compatriot as the chief factors that could lead to his win.

Its opinion was split on the match between Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The former leads their head-to-head 3-0, while the latter won the Dubai Tennis Championships prior to his arrival here. This match has the potential to go down to the wire.

Gemini AI's prediction for Ben Shelton, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Arthur Fils' matches at Indian Wells.

Lastly, the AI picked Arthur Fils to win over Marcos Giron, though the match is expected to be a closely-contested affair. The AI's predictions aren't infallible, and it said so itself.

