We asked AI to predict the results of Indian Wells 2025 QF ft. Ben Shelton vs Jack Draper, Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo: Here's what it had to say

The men's singles quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells will take place on Thursday, March 13. Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, along with two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev, are the only representatives from the top 10 in the last eight.

There are still plenty of well-known names in the mix, including Ben Shelton, Holger Rune, and Jack Draper. With the men set to battle it out for a spot in the semifinals, we put AI's predictive ability to the test to determine the winners of the quarterfinals.

Shelton and Draper will go toe-to-toe, with the AI predicting this contest an affair of thin margins. The former has the home crowd advantage, while the latter's ability to rise to the occasion could also sway the tide in his favor. Both are gunning to advance to the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

Alcaraz will take on Francisco Cerundolo in his quarterfinal match. While the latter was billed as a worthy adversary, the Spaniard's current form as well as his record makes him the heavy favorite to continue his title defense at Indian Wells.

Gemini AI's predictions for Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz's quarterfinal matches.

Alcaraz is seeking to join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only players to win three consecutive titles at Indian Wells. He's also gunning to win his sixth Masters 1000 title. Aside from his couple of titles here, he won the Miami Open in 2022 and the Madrid Open in 2022 and 2023.

Daniil Medvedev's quest for a third Indian Wells final to remain alive

Daniil Medvedev at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev has been the second-best player at the BNP Paribas Open for the last two years, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the final on both occasions. He's on track to make his third consecutive final at Indian Wells. He will face Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals, who's contesting his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

While Fils is a rising young star, the AI gave Medvedev the upper hand to win this match. Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor will contest the fourth quarterfinal. While the former has a Masters 1000 title to his name, the latter has a perfect winning record in this rivalry.

Gemini AI's predictions for Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune's quarterfinal matches.

The AI predicted this match to go either way. Griekspoor has won both of his prior matches against Rune. He also ousted top seed Alexander Zverev in the second round. The Dane took out the in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas, so he's playing well at the moment as well.

