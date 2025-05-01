We asked AI to predict the results of Madrid 2025 SF ft. Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff: Here's what it had to say

Defending champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have both reached the semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open, alongside Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina. The semifinals are scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 1.

Swiatek showed her champion's mentality after securing a brilliant three-set win over Madison Keys in the quarterfinals. Despite losing the first set 6-0, she outlasted the American in one hour and 46 minutes, 0-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Gauff, meanwhile, has found her rhythm back in the Spanish capital. The youngster looked out of sorts in the last few events but is now through to the last four with a brilliant 7-5, 6-1 win over Mirra Andreeva.

Joining the above duo in the semifinals will be Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina. Sabalenka powered through Marta Kostyuk in the last round 7-6(4), 7-6(7), while Svitolina made her mark against Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-1.

Without further ado, let's take a look at AI's prediction for the upcoming semifinals. As per Google's Gemini AI, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are favourites to reach the Madrid Open final.

Madrid Open semifinal - AI prediction - Image Source: Google Gemini

Considering Swiatek and Sabalenka's strong record in the Madrid Open, they will be clear favorites to win their respective semifinal matches. While Swiatek is chasing her third final in a row, Sabalenka captured the title in 2021, 2023, while managing a runner-up finish in 2024.

Both players also dominate the head-to-head record against their opponents on clay. While Swiatek defeated Gauff most recently in the 2024 French Open, Sabalenka outmuscled Svitolina in the 2024 Italian Open in Rome.

It'll be interesting to see if either of the challengers can eliminate the top two seeds in the Madrid Open on Thursday.

Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina are through to the SF of the Madrid Open for the first time in their career

Coco Gauff celebrates her win in the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

While Coco Gauff is making her fifth appearance in the Madrid Open, Elina Svitolina has entered the event 10 times so far. Both players are through to the Madrid Open semifinals for the first time.

Gauff made her debut in 2021 and reached the fourth round last year. Despite a valiant effort against Madison Keys, the American defeated her 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 in a close encounter.

Svitolina, meanwhile, made her debut in 2014 at the Madrid Open. She reached the third round of the event on three occasions, in 2015, 2016, and 2018. The Ukrainian is on an 11-match win streak at the moment and will be determined to stake her claim for the title.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are scheduled to play in the evening session on Thursday. Their match will be followed by Aryna Sabalenka's encounter against Elina Svitolina in the night session at the Caja Mágica in Madrid.

