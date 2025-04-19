  • home icon
We asked AI to predict the winner of Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Barcelona Open final 2025: Here's what it had to say

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Apr 19, 2025 17:08 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune - Image Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Holger Rune in the final of the Barcelona Open on Sunday (April 20, 2025). He leads the head-to-head against the Dane 2-1 and defeated him most recently at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz is among the top three players on tour. He's made an amazing start to the season by garnering 24 wins from 28 matches, including title-winning runs at the Rotterdam Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also reached the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open before losing to Jack Draper in three sets.

The Spaniard started his campaign in Barcelona by breezing past Laslo Djere and Alex de Minaur in the initial few rounds. He then overpowered in-form Frenchman Arthur Fils in the semifinals 6-2, 6-4. Alcaraz is on a nine-match winning streak at the moment.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune is among the most talented players on tour. The Dane has made a promising start to the season by chalking up 15 wins from 24 matches, including a runner-up finish in the BNP Paribas Open. He also made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open but was beaten by Jannik Sinner in four sets.

The 21-year-old entered Barcelona after a second-round exit in Monte-Carlo. He outfoxed the likes of Sebastian Baez and Casper Ruud en route to the semifinal and then showed his class against Karen Khachanov. Rune defeated the Russian Khachanov in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Without further ado, let's take a look at AI's prediction for the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune. As per Google's Gemini AI, Alcaraz is the heavy favorite to win the Barcelona Open this year.

Here are the three reasons why:

First, Alcaraz's splendid form on clay this month. The Spaniard is yet to lose a match since the start of the clay court swing and has only dropped three sets in his last nine matches so far.

Second, the Spaniard's head-to-head record against Rune. The two have never met each other on clay, but Alcaraz holds a 2-1 advantage over his opposite number.

Third, the home crowd support for Alcaraz. The top seed is a popular figure in Barcelona, and the Spanish fans will be wishing for him to go the distance this year.

Alcaraz vs Rune - Image Source- Google Gemini AI
Alcaraz vs Rune - Image Source- Google Gemini AI

The Barcelona Open final will get underway at 4:00 PM local time/10 AM ET.

Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from claiming his third title at the Barcelona Open

Carlos Alcaraz - Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz - Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is making his fourth appearance in the Barcelona Open this year. He is a two-time winner at the event, capturing his maiden title in 2022 and then successfully defending the same in 2023.

Alcaraz outfoxed fellow countryman Pablo Carreno Busta to win his first title in Barcelona (2022). He then made his mark against Stefanos Tsitsipas the following year and defeated the Greek in the final 6-3, 6-4.

The 21-year-old is one win away from claiming his third title at the event. He has been on a 14-match win streak at the Barcelona Open since 2022.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
