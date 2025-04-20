We asked AI to predict the winner of Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic Rouen final 2025: Here's what it had to say

Elina Svitolina will take on Olga Danilovic in the final of the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Svitolina is a force to be reckoned with on the women's tour. She was one win away from reaching the semifinal of the Australian Open this year, but Madison Keys stood in her way in the quarterfinal. She also reached the last eight in Indian Wells but lost to Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

The Ukrainian entered Rouen after a fourth-round exit in Miami. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Jil Teichmann and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the initial few rounds and then outmuscled Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the semifinal. Svitolina defeated the Romanian Ruse in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.

Olga Daniovic, meanwhile, is working towards finding her best potential on tour. She's made a modest start to the season by amassing a fourth-round finish in the Australian Open and early exits in Indian Wells and Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Paula Badosa, the Spaniard defeated her in Melbourne 6-1, 7-6(2).

Danilovic entered Rouen after a title-winning run in the ITF Antalya 125 event. She started her campaign by cruising past Linda Fruhvirtova and Moyuka Uchijima in the initial few rounds and then made her mark against Suzan Lamens in the semifinal. The Serbian outfoxed Lamens in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Without further ado, let's take a look at AI's prediction for the upcoming final in Rouen. As per Google Gemini AI, Elina Svitolina is a clear favorite to win the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole.

Here are the three reasons why:

First, Svitolina's higher ranking and consistent form on tour. She is ranked more than 20 places above Danilovic and has more wins than her opposite number this year.

Second, Svitolina's experience on the women's tour. She is a seasoned campaigner with almost 15 years of experience on the main tour.

Third, the Ukrainians' dominant performance in Rouen so far. She is yet to drop a set at the event and has bageled two out of her four opponents en route to the final.

Elina Svitolina vs Olga Danilovic Rouen final - Image Source - Google Gemini

Elina Svitolina is one win away from claiming her first title in the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole

Svitolina in action at the Billie Jean King Cup - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina is making her debut at the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole this year. She is one win away from lifting the title at the event.

Svitolina is yet to taste success since capturing the Strasbourg International in 2023. She reached the final of the ASB Classic last year, but Coco Gauff eliminated her in three sets.

The top seed has a brilliant record on clay and will be keen to win her first trophy this year. She is scheduled to play her final against Danilovic in the afternoon session on Sunday (April 20, 2025).

