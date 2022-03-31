"We are changing the game": Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis pose with the WWE Championship custom belts ahead of Wrestlemania 38

Nick Kyrgios recently posted a video on his Instagram handle on Thursday in which he and his good friend and fellow tennis player, Thanasi Kokkinakis, can be seen holding the WWE championship custom belts. Kyrgios even twisted his tongue in the video, a move that is associated with renowned WWE superstar, the Undertaker.

In the caption, Kyrgios joked that he and Thanasi Kokkinakis are "changing their game," hinting that they are now looking forward to becoming WWE professionals.

"WWE Custom belts. We are changing the game," Kyrgios captioned the video.

Interestingly, Kokkinakis also commented on Kyrgios' post and made fun of his "tongue wag."

"It's the tongue wag," Kokkinakis commented.

World No. 102 Kyrgios and World No. 97 Kokkinakis share a great bond on and off the court as they recently won the 2022 Australian Open doubles titles. The two defeated their fellow counterparts Matthew Abden and Max Purcell in the finals, clinching their first ever Grand Slam title.

Cathrine Mutiti @MutitiCathrine Australian Open 2022 Final LIVE results: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell scores, Ash Barty WINS first AO title; first Aussie to win in 44 years wwos.nine.com.au/tennis/austral… Australian Open 2022 Final LIVE results: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell scores, Ash Barty WINS first AO title; first Aussie to win in 44 years wwos.nine.com.au/tennis/austral…

Incidentally, this happened right before WrestleMania 38, one of the biggest events of WWE, which will take place on April 2, 2022.

WWE Australia's official Twitter handle shared Kyrgios' post, mentioning that "true champions need a WWE Championship around their waist to prove it!"

"True champions need a WWE Championship around their waist to prove it! WWE celebrates Tag Team Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis winning the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles with these custom championships! Congrats and best of luck at the Miami Open," WWE Australia captioned the post.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis set to lock horns against Hubert Hurkacz and John Isner at the 2022 Miami Open

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Although both Kyrgios and Kokkinakis lost in the fourth round of the singles at the Miami Open, they are still competing in the doubles category. They will square off against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and home favorite John Isner in the semi-finals of the Masters event on Thursday.

The two are enjoying red hot form at the tournament and recently battled past the likes of Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in straight sets to book their place in the semi-finals, winning with a final scoreline of 7-5, 6-2.

AAP Sport @AAPSport



and



#MiamiOpen



canberratimes.com.au/story/7675383/… SPECIAL Ks: "It's awesome to see. I see him in the locker room and having lunch and just see a happier person." @NickKyrgios and @TKokkinakis both back in the world's top 100 for the first time since August, 2016. SPECIAL Ks: "It's awesome to see. I see him in the locker room and having lunch and just see a happier person."@NickKyrgios and @TKokkinakis both back in the world's top 100 for the first time since August, 2016.#MiamiOpen canberratimes.com.au/story/7675383/…

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are both eyeing their third ATP doubles title at the Miami Open this year.

