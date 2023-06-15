"We are a couple; we are soulmates" - Stefanos Tsitsipas finally admits to being in a relationship with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas has finally confirmed that he's in a relationship with Spanish star Paula Badosa, referring to themselves as "a couple" and "soulmates."

Following a quarterfinal run at the 2023 French Open, Tsitsipas will begin his grasscourt season at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, where he's scheduled to take on veteran Richard Gasquet in his opener.

In an interview to BILD ahead of the clash, the Greek was asked if Badosa would be seen in his player's box this week, as the two of them have been spending a lot of time together recently. The two were located at the same hotel in Dubai and have been regularly interacting with each other on social media, too.

Despite raging speculation that it was a romantic relationship that stemmed from the duo posting a couple of selfies alongside each other on Spotify, neither Tsitsipas nor Badosa explicitly admitted to anything like that in their updates.

Stefanos Tsitsipas said that Badosa isn't in Stuttgart, as she's trying get fit in time for Wimbledon. She's looking to compete in her first Grand Slam of the year after missing out on both the Australian Open and French Open due to injuries.

The World No. 5 noted that he only wants the best for her, just as he wants the best for himself, adding that it's a "nice collaboration."

"No, there is no need for that. She has a serious injury and is trying to come back at Wimbledon. Therefore, rehab is very important to them. I want what's best for her, just like I want what's best for me. It's such a nice collaboration. No photographer is necessary in Stuttgart, I promise you that," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

When the interviewer asked him if he wanted to use any word other than "colloboration" to define their relationship, the 24-year-old chose "soulmates," asserting that it was a sentiment Badosa agrees as well.

"That can't be a collaboration in that sense. Yes, we are a couple. But not only (that). We are soulmates. That's how it should be defined. It is very rare that you find your soulmate. If you ask Paula, she'll tell you exactly the same thing," Tsitsipas said.

"I have never felt so attracted and found so much beauty and interest in a woman" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his relationship with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas elaborated on his relationship with Paula Badosa, saying that he has never been so attracted to anyone else and that he has never found as much beauty and interest in anybody.

"It's funny how the world works, isn't it? (laughs) Do I really have to say something about that? Does it look like this isn't safe? I'll tell you this: I've met many women in my life.

"And I can say that very confidently. I have never felt so attracted and found so much beauty and interest in a woman. I told Paula that and she said the same thing and I was happy to hear that from her," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The Greek opines that they have a "spiritual" connection, as their minds are on the same wavelength. Noting that it's a kind of relationship that not many people experience in their lives, Tsitsipas is delighted that he has got the opportunity to encounter something so "beautiful."

"Our minds are on the same wavelength; it's such a spiritual connection. We have good vibes together. This is such a beautiful experience. I don't think many people experience that kind of spiritual and soulmate connection with someone.

"If you travel around the world a lot, this is what you're looking for. You think you'll find it somewhere in the world, but sometimes it's right in front of you," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas is coming off a quarterfinal exit to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open.

