Pete Sampras and his wife Bridgette Wilson had entirely different methods when it came to parenting their two sons. Wilson once shared how they came to a compromise regarding their contrasting approaches.

Although Bridgette connected with Sampras after he was mesmerized by her performance in 'Love Stinks,' she has admitted that her ultimate goal was to be a housewife and mother rather than an actress. Wilson got her wish when she tied the knot with the 14-time Grand Slam champion in 2000 and gave birth to their son Christian two years later. The couple then welcomed their second son Ryan in 2005.

In an interview with Pregnancy Magazine in 2009, Bridgette Wilson shed light on her and Pete Sampras' different approaches to parenting. She disclosed that the former World No. 1 would often laugh at her when she gently attempted to steer their sons away from certain behavior, while he simply told them to "stop it".

"We both do it a little bit differently. Pete laughs at me because if they are doing something, I say "Let me explain that" and "Let me remind you, this is how we need to do that, so let’s not do it that way again." He’ll say to them, "Hey—stop it,"" Wilson said.

Wilson shared how they allowed one another to be different as parents, disclosing that she learned to stay silent if Christian and Ryan were doing something that wouldn't hurt them physically. Meanwhile, Sampras grasped that she needed to discuss things fully.

"I had to tell myself, OK if nothing that they’re doing is going to physically hurt them, just keep your mouth shut, Bridge. And he had to learn to allow me to talk things through. We had to give each other permission to be different as parents. That’s why there’s a mom and dad each with a different approach, because you do need both," she added.

Bridgette Wilson also revealed that she had to learn the importance of making time to connect with Pete Sampras while raising two young children.

"I find Pete Sampras to be more relaxed than some of the dads that I see" - Bridgette Wilson

During the same interview, Pete Sampras' wife Bridgette Wilson asserted that the former World No. 1 was very relaxed and did not place any expectations on their sons, Christian and Ryan. She also disclosed that Sampras never pushed either of the kids to play tennis.

"Ironically, I find Pete to be more relaxed than some of the dads that I see. He is not one to push; he’s not pushing tennis, they don’t even play tennis," Wilson said.

Wilson revealed that their sons weren't even aware of the 14-time Grand Slam champion's incredible tennis legacy, which left Christian confused whenever Sampras was recognized in public.

Meanwhile, Pete Sampras once shared that Christian had inherited his "sensitive and reserved" personality, while their younger son was a "creature of habit."

