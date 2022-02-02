"We could easily end 2022 with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal having 22 Grand Slams"- Greg Rusedski

In a recent interview with The Age, Greg Rusedski predicted that both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could end the 2022 tennis season with "22 Grand SlamDespite However, hailing Djokovic as the "best" tennis player, the former World No. 4 player claimed that the Serb would end up with more Grand Slam titles at the end of his career.

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal lifted his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2022 on Sunday, moving ahead of his arch-rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, in the Grand Slam race for the first time in his career. The Spaniard made an incredible comeback and defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev to clinch the Happy Slam title on Sunday.

In the interview, Rusedski highlighted that there is a high possibility that Nadal will lift his "22nd Grand Slam" title at the French Open 2022. However, he believes that such a thing will motivate Djokovic, who will take it as a "challenge" and then try to win at Wimbledon and at the US Open 2022.

Despite praising Nadal and stating that Federer is "dangerous" at Wimbledon even now, Rusedski still sided with Djokovic, remarking that the tennis ace will finish with more Major titles at the end.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2021

"I always said that Djokovic would end up with more Grand Slams and I still think the same. He is the best. The only place where Federer is dangerous is Wimbledon and we don't know how he will be physically. Possibly Nadal will win the 22nd Grand Slam at Roland Garros," said Rusedski.

Greg Rusedski at a tennis event

"I think Djokovic will accept the challenge and try to win Wimbledon and the US Open however he can. We could easily finish 2022 with Nole and Rafa with 22 Grand Slams. We'll see what happens, but I think Djokovic will finish with more major titles," added the former World No. 4 player.

Interestingly, Djokovic is the only player who has defeated Nadal twice at Roland Garros, widening his chances of even succeeding at this year's French Open.

"Rafael Nadal is that guy who never gives up"- Greg Rusedski

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2022

In the same interview, Rusedski emphasized that the Australian Open 2022 glory has been the "greatest achievement" of Nadal's career to date. The former British player also feels that he witnessed "one of the best Grand Slam finals" at this year's Melbourne Slam as the "intensity and quality" of the game was unparalleled.

Calling Nadal a "superhuman," Rusedski lauded him for his brilliant comeback in the finals and stressed that the Spaniard "never gives up" on the court.

Rafael Nadal with the Australian Open 2022 title

"It has been without a doubt the greatest achievement that Nadal has achieved in his sports career. It was an incredible final, one of the best Grand Slam finals in the history of tennis, not only because of its historical importance, but also because of the quality and intensity for more than five hours," mentioned Rusedski.

"He had only won one Australian Open during his entire career, and very few thought he would win the tournament and what is more surprising, having won the title 21 before Djokovic. Nadal is that guy who never gives up. He's superhuman from a mental point of view," concluded the former British No. 1 player.

Rafael Nadal will next feature at the Acupulco Open 2022, a title he has won thrice in his career.

