"We have to let this guy be his own person" – Andy Roddick on Carlos Alcaraz comparisons with Rafael Nadal

Andy Roddick has attempted to spare Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz from the pressure of being constantly likened to tennis great Rafael Nadal.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, the former World No. 1 noted how social media is abuzz with comparisons between the two generational talents. But he was quick to dismiss these talks, saying that Alcaraz should shine on his own – free from the shadow of Nadal.

"I can't mention anything about [Carlos] Alcaraz on Twitter without someone automatically saying, 'Well, Rafa did this' and 'You know, Rafa did that.' We have to let this guy be his own person. And he seems comfortable in his own skin. He seems comfortable with the way he plays. I just don't think it’s going to faze him," said Roddick.

Carlos Alcaraz has drawn comparisons with his compatriot due to a string of remarkable successes on the ATP tour, much like how Nadal rocked the tennis world as a youngster.

The teenager joined Nadal in Miami Open history by becoming the second-youngest finalist in the event at 18 years and 11 months. Nadal holds the record at 18 years and 10 months in 2005.

If Carlos Alcaraz can make it past fellow first-time Masters 1000 finalist Casper Ruud, he will eclipse Novak Djokovic (19 years old in 2007) as the youngest champion in Miami.

Asked if he had seen anyone like Carlos Alcaraz, Roddick recognized that the comparisons the young Spaniard generated were warranted.

"Yes, name is Rafa (Nadal). His name was Roger (Federer). His name was Andre (Agassi) at a certain time. The company he is keeping with these comparisons elicit that sort of name to make an apples-to-apples comparison," said Roddick.

While a 18-year-old Nadal fell short in his first Miami Open final against rival Roger Federer, Alcaraz could go on to make history on Sunday. Roddick believes the young Spaniard, currently ranked No. 16, has what it takes to do so.

"Normally, I question, 'Listen, an 18-year-old in this big of a final for the first time, how is he going to come out?' I don't really doubt the way he is going to come out. I think his team is going to like the way he comes out. I just don't see him kind of fading for the moment here," said Roddick.

“I will try to play like it's the first round” – Carlos Alcaraz on his Miami Open final against Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud prepares to strike a forehand in his semi-final match against Francisco Cerundolo

In an interview after his semi-final win over Hubert Hurkacz, Alcaraz said he will try to play pressure-free tennis against Ruud as they both contest their first Masters 1000 final in Miami.

"I will try to play like it's the first round, try to mask the nerves. I think I'm going to enjoy and it will be a great finals," said Carlos Alcaraz.

This mental fortitude could be one of Alcaraz's greatest assets. In a clip shared by Tennis Channel on Twitter, Alcaraz revealed that he does not overthink things and when asked what compliment he would give himself, remarked that he was “so intelligent.”

