"We're having a family moment here" - Prakash Amritraj discusses Bollywood dance numbers with Alison Riske-Amritraj

Tennis Channel presenter Prakash Amritraj recently indulged in a riveting conversation about Bollywood dance with cousins-in-law Sarah and Alison Riske-Amritraj.

Alison Riske is married to Stephen Amritraj, who is Prakash Amritraj's paternal cousin and Vijay Amritraj's nephew. Stephen Amritraj is a former ATP-pro-turned-chief-tennis-officer at Universal Tennis Rating (UTR).

Stephen and Alison got married in 2019, with the latter charming one and all by dancing the Bollywood number 'Nachde Ne Saare.' The video of Riske's performance can be seen in the tweet below:

Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 @Riske4rewards 🥂 officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣 officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣💞🥂 https://t.co/ejX29aT5cF

Meanwhile, Alison Riske-Amritraj was invited to the Tennis Channel studio following her win over Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday. Her sister, Sarah, joined in her conversation with Prakash Amritraj, who generally hosts players for their post-match interviews in the studio.

When Sarah arrived, Amritraj mentioned their iconic dance move at Alison Riske's wedding in 2019.

"If anyone wants to Google incredible Bollywood dance number you will see a video of this lovely woman (Sarah Riske) and this lovely woman (Alison Riske-Amritraj) doing the most exceptional Bollywood dance at your (Alison Riske-Amritraj) wedding in 2019," Prakash Amritraj said.

Amritraj added that the dance performance had gone "viral" in 2019.

"That number went viral online, you can still Google it," Amritraj added.

The former pro then requested cousin-in-law, Sarah, to show a Bollywood dance move, and she obliged with one step at the 2:10 mark in the video below:

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



@Riske4rewards | @PrakashAmritraj | #CincyTennis "I'm just really proud of myself for being able to stay tough and finish it in the end." "I'm just really proud of myself for being able to stay tough and finish it in the end." 🙌 @Riske4rewards | @PrakashAmritraj | #CincyTennis https://t.co/QOm8oXyjy7

Prakash Amritraj concluded the interview with a light-hearted comment, sharing a laugh with his cousins-in-law.

"Gentlemen, you can take it from here, we're having a family moment here," said Prakash Amritraj.

"I think anytime anyone sees Sorribes Tormo in the draw, they know that they're in for a long battle" - Alison Riske-Amritraj

Alison Riske-Amritraj at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Alison Riske-Amritraj and Prakash Amritraj also discussed tennis in addition to enthralling viewers with their Bollywood dance discussion.

Riske, who beat Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6(2) in her Cincinnati opener, highlighted her recent good form, having beaten Petra Kvitova and Jelena Ostapenko at the Canadian Open last week.

The 32-year-old then cheekily noted the effort it takes to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo - notoriously famous for her moonballing tactics.

"Yeah honestly it's been a great start to my summer. I had a good week last week, tou know beating a couple of good players," Alison Riske-Amritraj said. "And I just looked to keep that momentum going and I knew it was gonna be a battle.

"I think anytime anyone sees Sorribes Tormo in the draw they know that they're in for a long battle and I'm just really proud of myself for being able to stay tough and finish it," she added.

