"we've to get used to him, he's always going to show up, like Rafael Nadal" - Mats Wilander following Stefanos Tsitsipas' quarterfinal win at Australian Open 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open. This is the third time the Greek has reached this stage of the Melbourne Slam, having previously done so in 2019 and 2021.

The World No. 4's most recent victory meant he remained unbeaten in the quarterfinals of Major tournaments. The Greek has reached the final eight at Grand Slams five times in his career and has a perfect track record. This illustrates that he's a big match player and doesn't get too overwhelmed by the big occasion.

Mats Wilander, while covering the 2022 Australian Open for Eurosport, compared the Greek to Rafael Nadal, who is able to bring out his best in important matches.

"That's when experience really helps you. I believe in that stat that you've never lost one when you've played one. I think that's him, we've to get used to him. He's going to be a great big match player. Like he's always going to show up, like Rafael Nadal."

The Swede pointed out that the Greek youngster might have an off day and could even lose, but he'll always try different things and will fight till the end.

There's been matches when Rafa hasn't played well, but he still a good, great, big match player. I think Tsitsipas is the same. Some days he's going to play bad and he's going to lose. But he's going to be there and try all these different things and in five sets you know that there's ups and downs, and that's what I really like about Tsitsipas."

Wilander believes that Tsitsipas will "find different ways" to be competitive at all four Majors. This will make him extremely hard to beat, especially if he makes it through to the second week.

"And I think at all four Slams, he's going to find different ways of changing things around and it's not easy. You have to really beat him off the court, you have to pick him up and kick him out cause he's not going to roll out on his own. Those opponents in Grand Slams, in second week, that's tough."

Stefanos Tsitsipas has played some of his best tennis in Grand Slam quarterfinals

The Greek will aim to reach his second Grand Slam final at the 2022 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2019 Australian Open, where he defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets. The following year, he reached his maiden quarterfinal at Roland Garros, where he achieved a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev.

In the quarterfinals of the 2021 Australian Open, Tsitsipas recorded one of the most memorable wins of his career. He trailed Nadal by two sets to love, but staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the Spaniard in five sets. The Greek became only the second player to beat the 20-time Major champion after dropping the first two sets at a Grand Slam.

On all three occasions, the 23-year-old went on to lose in the semifinals. But that changed during the 2021 French Open. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the quarterfinals and then beat Alexander Zverev in five sets in the semifinals.

In his maiden Grand Slam final, he led Novak Djokovic by two sets to love. But the World No. 1 staged an incredible comeback to deny the Greek his first Grand Slam title.

After winning his fifth consecutive quarterfinal, Tsitsipas will be looking to improve his semifinal record of 1-3. He faces Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the final on Friday, in a rematch of their semifinal showdown from last year.

