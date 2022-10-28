"We've been spoilt because American women have been pretty good for a pretty long time now" - Journalist Kenny Ducey 'excited' to see Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff qualify for WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula has been, arguably, the most consistent player on the WTA Tour this season. She is currently ranked No. 3 in the world and has qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time in her career.

Pegula, alongside compatriot Coco Gauff, became the first duo since the Williams sisters to be ranked inside the top 5 in both singles and doubles at the same time.

During a chat on the Inside-In podcast, sports writer and broadcaster Kenny Ducey said that it was exciting to see two American women qualifying for the WTA Finals. Ducey added that although women's tennis in America has always been in strong hands, it was unclear who would emerge over the past couple of years.

"It's exciting to see two American women in the WTA year-end Finals," he said. "But I know like we've been spoilt because American women have been pretty good for a pretty long time now. But there was a little period last couple of years where didn't really know who was gonna emerge."

"I feel amazing; I won the tournament; I'm so happy it was at a 1000 event" - Jessica Pegula on her win at Guadalajara

Jessica Pegula poses with the Tree of Life Trophy at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022

Jessica Pegula recently won her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara, beating Maria Sakkari in the final in straight sets.

During her post-match press conference, the American revealed that she was stoked to win the title, her first at the WTA 1000 level, and was proud of the way she managed her emotions in the final.

"I feel amazing. I mean, there's not really much else to say. I won the tournament. I'm so happy it was at a 1000 event. All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was honestly the toughest out of everybody. So I was a little annoyed when I saw the draw come out," Pegula said.

"But the way I've been able to manage it throughout the whole week, today handle my nerves and emotions, just super proud of myself," she added.

Jessica Pegula said that it was her goal to win a tournament this season, and doing so in the last event before the WTA Finals made her "super happy." She added that the season-ending event and the Billie Jean KIng Cup would be "really fun."

"Well, I think coming into the end of the year, I really kept saying it throughout the year, I really wanted to win a tournament this year," she continued. "I'm just super happy to end my year with a title, with a goal I had this whole year: to win a tournament. To be able to do that in the last event of the year, just the reward of going to play the Finals and Billie Jean King Cup is just going to be really fun for me."

Poll : 0 votes