We are waiting to see if Carlos Alcaraz can win Barcelona Open & follow tennis players like the great Rafael Nadal: Spain's National Sports Council President Jose Manuel Franco

Jose Manuel Franco, president of the Consejo Superior de Deportes (Spain's National Sports Council), hopes to see Carlos Alcaraz winning the 2022 Barcelona Open in front of his home fans.
Speaking to Spanish daily sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo recently, the Spaniard lavished praise on the teenager ahead of his Barcelona opener. Franco proclaimed that Alcaraz is worthy of joining the likes of Spaniards such as Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer among others, and that a title run this week at the ATP 500 event will be enough to secure him that honor.
"We are waiting to see if Carlos Alcaraz can win [the Barcelona Open] and can follow in the wonderful and exemplary wake of tennis players like [Tommy] Robredo, [David] Ferrer, [Sergi] Bruguera ...all the exemplary tennis players in Spain and the great Rafa Nadal at the helm," Franco said.
Jose Manuel Franco also touched on Tommy Robredo's retirement during the interview. The former World No. 5 retired from professional tennis after 24 years on tour at the age of 39, playing his last match at the Barcelona Open against compatriot Bernabe Zapata Miralles in front of friends and family.
Hailing Robredo as an example of the "magnificent" tennis players Spain has produced over the years, Franco was equally proud of the coming generations of women's and men's players who were waiting in the wings to take over.
"[Tommy Robredo] has given a lot to Spanish tennis and is an example of the magnificent athletes that we have had in tennis and will continue to have," Franco said. "We are facing very promising generations in both men's and women's tennis."
Carlos Alcaraz kicks off his 2022 Barcelona Open against Kwon Soon-woo
Seeded fifth at the 2022 Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz received a bye in the first round and will take on South Korean Kwon Soon-woo in the second round. The pair have not faced off against each other till date, and will meet for the first time in Barcelona.
Alcaraz has played only one match in the tournament till date, losing out in the first round of the 2021 edition against Frances Tiafoe. In addition to securing a maiden victory in the event, a win against Soon-woo will take the World No. 11 into the third round, where he will square off against either Nikoloz Basilashvili or Jaume Munar.
The Spaniard's quarterfinal opponent is most likely to be top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom Alcaraz most recently defeated enroute to his title triumph at the Miami Masters. If all goes well in the clash with the Greek, the teenager could possibly lock horns with Cameron Norrie in the semifinals and Casper Ruud in the final.