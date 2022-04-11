Weekly round-up: Reilly Opelka and Belinda Bencic win maiden claycourt titles, David Goffin triumphs in Marrakech | 4-11 April 

The first week of April had four tournaments on the ATP and WTA circuits, with Reilly Opelka and Belinda Bencic triumphing in Houston and Charleston respectively. The former beat compatriot John Isner in the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships to win his second title of the year. Bencic defeated Ons Jabeur in the final of the Charleston Open to win her first title this season.

Here is a recap of all the action that took place this past week.

Opelka wins 4th career title in Houston

Reilly Opelka won the fourth title of his career

Third seed Reilly Opelka won the fourth title of his career by beating John Isner in the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. The American reached the title clash after defeating Mitchell Krueger, Gijs Brouwer and Nick Kyrgios.

Up against a familiar foe in the form of Isner, he took the opening set 6-3. The third seed saved a number of break points in the second set, which went into the tie-break. Opelka saved three set points to win the tiebreak 9-7 and secure his first title on clay. This is the 24-year-old's second title this season, having previously won the Dallas Open.

Bencic wins first claycourt title

Belinda Bencic won the Charleston Open on Sunday

Bencic's resurgence continued as she followed her semi-final run in Miami with a victory at the Charleston Open. The Swiss reached the final of the competition with wins over Wang Xiyu, Linda Fruhvirtova, Madison Keys, Paula Badosa and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Facing Bencic in the final was fourth seed Ons Jabeur. The former started off strong by winning the first set 6-1. However, Jabeur bounced back to win the second set 7-5. The first seven games of the third set saw five breaks of serve, with Bencic leading 4-3.

The Swiss held her nerve in the latter stages of the match to clinch the first claycourt title of her career. She also became the first Swiss to win the Charleston Open since Martina Hingis in 1999.

With this victory, Bencic rose eight spots to No. 13 in the latest WTA rankings.

wta @WTA

First Swiss champion in Charleston since 1999



Congratulations, First clay court titleFirst Swiss champion in Charleston since 1999Congratulations, @BelindaBencic First clay court title 🏆First Swiss champion in Charleston since 1999🇨🇭Congratulations, @BelindaBencic! https://t.co/0yWvUSC76u

Goffin wins 6th ATP title in Marrakech

Former World No. 7 David Goffin looks to be heading back to his best after winning the Grand Prix Hasan II in Marrakech on Sunday. The Belgian did not face a seeded player in the competition but produced fine performances to beat Damir Dzumhur, Pablo Andujar, Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria to reach his 15th career final.

He was up against Alex Molcan, who beat two seeded players on his way to the title clash, including World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Slovak won the opening 6-3. However, Goffin bounced back to take the next two sets by the same margin and win his sixth ATP singles title.

Elsewhere, Tatjana Maria won the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota by defeating Brazil's Laura Pigossi 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the final.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala