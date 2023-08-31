What is the bag policy at US Open 2023? All you need to know about what spectators are allowed to bring inside the stadium during the New York Major

The bag policy at US Open 2023 states that backpacks, hard coolers or other containers, alcohol and sealed packages are prohibited, among other things.

The US Open is the final Grand Slam during the tennis calendar and takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The tournament has a security policy and bag policy in place to ensure that spectators' experience at the New York Major is safe and enjoyable.

The tournament's security policy states that all bags are subject to being searched and should not have dimensions larger than 12”W x 12”H x 16”L. According to the bag policy at the US Open, backpacks will not be allowed apart from single compartment drawstring bags.

Hard coolers or containers, sealed packages of any kind, aerosol cans, alcohol are not allowed inside stadiums either, neither are any sort of weapons regardless of their permit.

Video cameras, recording devices, or any other professional camera equipment are prohibited. However, cell phones and LSR cameras with lens up to and not exceeding 300 mm will be allowed inside stadiums.

Computers and laptops will not be allowed inside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, neither will laser pointing devices or animals other than service animals. Drones, selfie-sticks, fireworks and balloons are among other items that are not allowed inside stadium premises.

Recreational vehicles like skateboards, hoverboards and bicycles are also prohibited.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek reach third round of US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic in action

Fans who have followed these rules have been treated to some superb tennis action at the final Grand Slam of the year. Among the notable performers at the tournament are Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

The duo booked their respective spots in the third round of the US Open with straight-set wins. Djokovic made easy work of Bernabe Zapata Miralles, beating him 6-4, 6-1, 6-1, while Swiatek triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over Daria Saville.

The Serb will face compatriot and 32nd seed Laslo Djere in the third round. It will be the second meeting between the two, with Djokovic winning their previous encounter 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) in the second round of the 2022 Serbian Open.

Swiatek, meanwhile, will take on Kaja Juvan in the third round of the US Open in what will be the third meeting between the two. The Pole triumphed in both of their prior encounters.

Coco Gauff, Bernarda Pera, Jennifer Brady, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton have kept American hopes alive at the New York Major. All of them have qualified for the third round.