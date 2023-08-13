What is the bag policy at the Western & Southern Open? All you need to know about what spectators are allowed to bring inside the stadium

The bag policy at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati states that spectators are not allowed to bring double-strapped backpacks, bags that are larger than 12″ x 18″ x 15″ or weapons, among other things.

The Western & Southern Open is part of the US Open Series and takes place at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, the center court of which has a capacity of over 11,000.

The tournament has a bag policy to make sure that all the spectators have a safe visit. According to the policy, as stated on the competition's website, guests are permitted to bring bags that are 12″ x 18″ x 15″ or smaller, tote bags, and purses. Single-strap diaper bags are also allowed but only if guests are accompanied by a child.

Spectators can also bring an unopened plastic bottle of water of up to one liter. However, if the water bottle has a label other than the sponsor brand of the Western and Southern Open, the label must be removed.

Items that spectators cannot take inside the stadium include backpacks or bags that are larger than 12"x18"x15", weapons, drones, tennis racquets, selfie sticks, alcoholic beverages, or illegal substances.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds at the Western & Southern Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Alcaraz was eliminated in the quarterfinals at last year's event while Swiatek was ousted in the third round.

The Spaniard will be a heavy favorite to come out on top this year given his current form and will be keen to make a deep run in Cincinnati after losing in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. He has received a walkover to the second round of the Masters 1000 event and will face either John Isner or a qualifier.

Iga Swiatek suffered a semifinal exit at the Canadian Open at the hands of Jessica Pegula and will look to fare better in Cincinnati. The Pole has also received a bye to the second round where she will be up against either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Danielle Collins, who she beat in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

This year's edition of the Western & Southern Open will mark the return of Novak Djokovic after he did not compete in 2021 and 2022. The Serb will be playing his first tournament since his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.