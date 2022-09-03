"What you have done for tennis, what you've done for women and what you have just done for the category of sport is unprecedented" - LeBron James wishes Serena Williams well on her retirement

LeBron James became the latest celebrity to wish Serena Williams on the occasion of her retirement, thanking her for her 25 long years of service to tennis. Hailing the 23-time Grand Slam champion as one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a racquet, the basketball superstar declared that what she has done for women and sports is likely to never be matched.

Facing off against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open, Williams fell in a three-hour marathon that went all the way. Despite saving five match points, the American lost out 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1 to bring an end to an extraordinary career.

Speaking in a video posted to social media, LeBron James congratulated the former World No. 1 on the same, adding that tennis is all the better for having seen her dominance for more than two decades.

"Wow where do i start? First of all, lemme just start by saying congratulations to you [Serena Williams] on an unbelievable career. You're a GOAT. What you have done for tennis, what you've done for women and what you have just done for the category of sport is unprecedented," James said.

The four-time NBA champion further added that it was an honor for him to watch the 40-year-old conquer everything that came her way and be a transcendent force both on and off the tennis court.

"It's been an honor to watch your journey, to watch you conquer all the goals that you ever set out, to see you break records, to see you be amazing and transcendent, not just on the tennis court but also off," James said.

LeBron James went on to thank Serena Williams for never shying away from the fact that she was indeed the greatest player of all time, even showing the world that she was the very best when the results went against her with her indomitable spirit and determination.

"I literally can sit here and talk about your journey and talk about watching your from afar, our relationship now, for an hour. But I don't want you to bore you with stuff that you already know," James said. "So, I just want to say thank you for being this inspirational figure for so many and never putting yourself out there where you didn't feel like you were the greatest and showing the world everytime you were out there that you were the greatest, win or lose or draw, it didn't matter."

"More flowers to you, and God bless you" - LeBron James to Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Finally, LeBron James wished Serena Williams all the best in her upcoming endeavors, whatever those turned out to be. When they meet in person the next time, James promised the 23-time Grand Slam champion that he would give her a "big, giant hug" to show his appreciation for all that she has done.

"We all knew you were the greatest. So, congratulations once again and I wish you nothing but the greatest journey in every endeavor you have outside of your respective sport," James said. "You have been unbelievable and when I see you, I will give you a big, giant hug as well to show my appreciation. More flowers to you, and God bless you."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh