What did Emma Raducanu say about herself to stir controversy among tennis fans? All you need to know

Emma Raducanu is back in the headlines after a feisty press conference during the Billie Jean King Cup. The Brit star reflected positively on her 2024 season which saw her finish the year ranked World No. 58, having started the year ranked outside the top 300 in the WTA rankings.

Raducanu has been a big part of Team Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup, having helped the team to a semifinal berth. The 22-year-old is chasing the first title since her US Open triumph in 2021 which helped the then-teenager burst onto the tennis scene.

Since her US Open 2021 win, Emma Raducanu has struggled for form largely due to injuries and surgeries. However, she is now injury-free and completely fit for the first time since 2021.

Speaking to the WTA, amidst her Billie Jean King Cup campaign, Raducanu expressed a lot of pride in finishing the year as World No. 58. The Brit believed that her feat was 'unheard of' and admitted that she was pleased with her performances throughout the year.

"My assessment is, I think sometimes I need reminding. I'm top 60 in the world and I have played less than 15 events, which is pretty unheard of, in a way. I have to pat myself on the back for that," Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu also called herself a 'dangerous player' and further added that no player on the WTA would want to face her. This was a bold claim by the young Brit, who hasn't won a title since 2021. Raducanu said she was looking forward to the next season and challenge for major titles again.

"I know I'm a dangerous player. I know no one wants to pull my name in the draw. I take pride in that, and I'm looking forward to hopefully staying on court longer next year," Raducanu added.

Tennis fans left disappointed by Emma Raducanu's statement

Emma Raducanu's strong claims about her performances left some tennis fans disappointed. The Brit star was labeled as 'arrogant' and 'delusional' by some while others asked Raducanu to be more humble.

"She is the most delusional player I’ve ever seen . She doesn’t back up her words . I hope she keeps quiet and proves it on the court instead of just talking," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I'm certainly no hater, you can't deny that she belongs in the top 100, but she has gotten a wildcard into like half of these events. And this kind of bragging has always made her so much more unlikable, there is just no humility. This is something that you maybe say in your head but say it out loud and it just sounds like an inflated ego," another fan added.

"This is something that’s probably good for an athlete to tell themselves in their head but why say it out loud in an interview? There’s almost no situation where praising yourself in public doesn’t come across as arrogant," said another.

Emma Raducanu will be keen to walk the talk when she takes to the court in the semifinal of the Billie Jean King Cup. The British star is in fine form and would hope to take her team to victory against Slovakia in Malaga.

