What to expect from Iga Swiatek during grass swing as the World No. 1 chases her maiden Wimbledon title

Iga Swiatek is currently the most in-form women's player in the world. The Polish star is fresh off dominating the clay court season where she won a third consecutive French Open title. Apart from her Roland Garros glory, Swiatek added the Madrid Open and the Italian Open to her trophy cabinet, becoming the first player since Serena Williams in 2013 to win the title in Rome, Madrid, and Paris in the same season.

An excellent clay season has further secured Swiatek's status as the World No. 1. With the grass season approaching, the Polish star will hope to change her poor record on the Wimbledon grass and aim for a title shot in London.

Iga Swiatek has struggled on the grass court

Despite her dominance on the clay courts of Paris and the hard courts of New York, Swiatek has yet to announce herself at Wimbledon. The 23-year-old is yet to take the Wimbledon by storm, with a quarterfinal finish in 2023 her best result at the SW19.

Swiatek has played 13 matches at Wimbledon so far in her career, winning 9 and losing four. The World No. 1 has a 69% win rate at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, having gone past the fourth round only once in four attempts. Her record overall in all grass tournaments is not great either. The Polish star has a win percentage of 70.97% on grass, her worst among other surfaces.

Iga Swiatek has never reached the semifinal of Wimbledon - Getty Images

Iga Swiatek started Wimbledon 2023 as the reigning French Open champion and the World No. 1. The expectations weighed heavy on the shoulders of the Polish star as she failed to deliver. Her career-best quarterfinal run at the SW19 was only a glimpse of Swiatek's ability and the 23-year-old will be keen to turn around her grasscourt fortunes in 2024.

What to expect from Iga Swiatek during the grass swing in 2024?

Iga Swiatek will have to improve her form on grass drastically if she is to challenge for the Wimbledon title in 2024. The Polish star has been lackluster on grass courts, failing to adjust to the requirements of the surface.

Swiatek's big serves and a forehand dominant game have been a bit ineffective on the slowish grass surfaces and the 23-year-old will have to use other weapons in her arsenal to come out on top at the Wimbledon.

One of those weapons is her incredible run of form. The World No. 1 is fresh off winning three titles on clay courts, including a fourth French Open title. She has enhanced her reputation as the best women's player in the world and has a lead of more than 3000 points from Coco Gauff, who is in second place in the WTA rankings.

Swiatek has decided against participating in any tournaments leading up to the Wimbledon and her first assignment since the French Open will be her first-round match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. The Pole is on a 19-match winning streak and will be keen to extend it and mount a title challenge at Wimbledon.

Swiatek has struggled to win more than 5 matches in a row on grass courts and with competition from the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur, a title win in London will not be a straightforward task. However, with form on her side and hunger for more success, Swiatek could well be the player to beat this time around at the SW19.

Despite this not being her favored surface, winning the Wimbledon championships in London can further her argument of being included among the greatest players of all time. Fresh off of a French Open triumph, this could finally be the year when the 'Queen of Clay' reigns supreme on the grass courts in London.