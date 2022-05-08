"What he's doing at the moment is really a good inspiration for everyone on the tour" - Emma Raducanu on Carlos Alcaraz

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu has said that Carlos Alcaraz's recent run has been an 'inspiration for everyone'.

Raducanu, who is currently playing in the WTA 1000 Rome Masters, and Alcaraz enjoyed breakout campaigns at the US Open last year. While the English teenager scripted a fairy-tale run to the title after starting from qualifying, Alcaraz made an inspired run to the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz, 19, has gone from strength to strength this year, while Raducanu has had a rather quiet 2022 campaign. Nevertheless, she was all praise for Alcaraz, who'll play Alexander Zverev in the Madrid title match on Sunday and is vying for his fourth title of the year.

Raducanu said about her fellow teenager's blistering recent run:

"I think it's incredible what he's doing right now. Being so young and being so consistent is really impressive. I think the way that he moves is really gracious and elegant. If you watch him, it just looks like he's flying through the air."

Raducanu, also 19, lauded Alcaraz for his aggressive play, adding that he has been an inspiration for other players. She said:

"He's super aggressive, can just take the racquet out of someone's hands. What he's doing at the moment is really a good inspiration for everyone on the tour."

Carlos Alcaraz seeks second Masters 1000 title in historic Madrid campaign

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a campaign for the history books at the ongoing Madrid Masters.

The World No. 9 dropped a set in his opening two rounds to set up a blockbuster last-eight clash with Rafael Nadal. In a three-set thriller, it was Alcaraz who emerged victorious for the first time in three attempts against his illustrious compatriot.

Another stern test awaited Alcaraz in the last four, as top seed Novak Djokovic eyed a fourth title at the Caja Magica. In a high-quality encounter that went the distance, Alcaraz recovered from being two points away from defeat to floor the World No. 1 in a third-set tiebreak.

With the victory, Alcaraz became the first player in more than a decade to beat Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive matches at the same tournament. He also became the first to beat the legendary duo in back-to-back matches at a clay court tournament.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen







#MMOPEN @alcarazcarlos03 is the first player with consecutive wins over Nadal and Djokovic in a clay tournament. 🔝🔝🔝🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03 is the first player with consecutive wins over Nadal and Djokovic in a clay tournament.#MMOPEN https://t.co/nGR1nUJb28

Alcaraz will now eye a fourth title of what has been a banner season. He has triumphed in Rio de Janeiro, Miami and Barcelona, having gone a stunning 8-0 in sets in his first four career singles finals.

Edited by S Chowdhury