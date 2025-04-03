  • home icon
  What was Rafael Nadal up to in March 2025? From making fashion statement with wife Maria to banter with Will Smith

What was Rafael Nadal up to in March 2025? From making fashion statement with wife Maria to banter with Will Smith

Nadal has enjoyed a great time in March with wife Maria and actor Will Smith Image Source - Getty
Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion from Spain, who retired from the sport last year, is having a nice time away from the tennis court. The 38-year-old Spaniard had an eventful month of March, taking part in several activities.

He might no longer enjoy the thrills of a battle on the court, but Nadal continues to make waves elsewhere with his presence.

Nadal joined in an academy event with UNESCO alongside his wife Maria:

Nadal was seen in a program of UNESCO in collaboration with the Rafa Nadal foundation, which Maria Fransisca Perello is the director. The program was held on March 27 and was graced by the presence of Nadal and his wife. The Spaniard was seen in a black suit and his wife in a cream one. Both looked classy and added value to the occasion.

In this year's ceremony, a special Fit for Life award was presented to Auri Bokesa, a retired Olympic sprinter from Spain. Maria herself presented the award to Bokesa on the occasion. She said at the event,

"We believe in the transformative power of sport and education as key tools to generate positive changes in society. These awards are an opportunity to give visibility and support to initiatives that share this vision."
Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Chief of the Executive Office of UNESCO’s Social and Human Sciences Sector, was also present at the event.

Nadal's team won the UIM E1 series boat race in March:

Around a week before the UNESCO event, Nadal’s E1 series race team won its first UIM E1 World Championship in Doha, beating another team, which actor Will Smith is the face of. The actor said in this regard,

"Good one, I'm cool with Rafa,
"I wouldn't have been able to handle it if Brady won,"
He was referring to Tom Brady, the American football player, who is also a part of a team in that championship. Nadal shared Smith's video in an Instagram story with laughing and crying emojis and wished the actor good luck for the next E1 race.

Nadal's team is at the top of the table at the moment. Football has always been the other love of Nadal’s life, but his foray into boat-racing represents a novel approach. His cordial relationship with a Hollywood celebrity like Smith contributes to the popularity of the event.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

