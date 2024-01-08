What does Rafael Nadal's Australian Open 2024 withdrawal mean for Novak Djokovic?

Rafael Nadal announced that he will not participate in the 2024 Australian Open. The Spanish stalwart had missed almost the entirety of the 2023 ATP Tour due to a hip strain and subsequent surgery.

He returned to action at the 2024 Brisbane International and looked like his former best in the initial rounds. The 37-year-old wildcard downed Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinal.

During that loss, Nadal suffered minor inconvenience in his upper left leg and, upon further examination, learned that he had sustained a micro tear on a muscle. This forced him to return to Spain for rehab and halted his comeback to tennis.

Nadal had entered the main draw of the 2024 Australian Open via protected rankings, and his fans were looking forward to seeing him in action in Melbourne. While his absence will undoubtedly impact the fans, players, including Novak Djokovic, are not likely to have any dent in their chances in Melbourne.

Djokovic is the defending champion and the No. 1 seed at the 2024 Australian Open, and many factors other than Nadal weigh heavier on the Serb's chances in Melbourne. The 14-time Roland Garros champion was one of the dark horses for the year's first Grand Slam title, but there will be several top-ranked players to watch out for this season.

Djokovic would be more weary of the challenge that Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner present. The Serb will also keep an eye on other players who performed phenomenally at the recently concluded United Cup. Alex de Minaur ended Djokovic's 43-match winning run in Australia. Alexander Zverev was the hero for the eventual champions, Germany, and the player of the tournament.

Though he performed well in Brisbane, Nadal was not tested by any player who will be seeded in Melbourne. Moreover, the 37-year-old had made it clear from the beginning that he was not aiming to win the title and hoped to play one match at a time.

While it would have been one of the stories of the year to see a clash between Djokovic and Nadal at the Australian Open, the latter's withdrawal will not have much impact on the 24-time Grand Slam champion's chances of emerging victorious.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal played in two Australian Open finals

Novak Djokovic pictured at 2019 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have played against each other 59 times on the ATP Tour, and two of those meetings came at the Australian Open finals in Melbourne.

The two legends competed for the title in 2012. Djokovic, the No. 1 seed, defeated the likes of Llyeton Hewitt, David Ferrer, and Andy Murray before he bettered the Spaniard in a five-setter title contest, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

The duo locked horns for the title again in 2019, and once again, the Serb emerged victorious, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Currently a 10-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic had ousted Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Daniil Medvedev, Kei Nishikori, and Lucas Pouille that year.

