What is the rain policy at the Western & Southern Open? Everything to know about the protocol to be followed in case of delays in Cincinnati

The rain policy at the Western & Southern Open dictates that ticket owners would get a ticket of the same price level for the same session the following year if a session got cancelled.

The Western & Southern Open is one of the most prestigious events during the tennis calendar and one that many look forward to. Over the years, there have been several exciting matches at the tournament.

However, there have also been a lot of rain delays, something which we've seen happen during the ongoing Canadian Open.

The Western & Southern Open has a single-session rain ticket policy. So, if a session is cancelled without the completion of an entire match or 90 minutes of play on Centre Court, the owner is entitled to a ticket at the same price level for that particular session the following year.

"If a Center Court match is completed or 90 total minutes of play has taken place on Center Court during any one session, no exchanges or refunds will be made," a statement on the Western & Southern Open website reads.

"If a session is cancelled without the completion of one full match on Center Court or 90 total minutes of play on Center Court, the owner is entitled to a ticket at the same price level for the same session the following year. This policy applies to any court where single session tickets are separately sold," the statement read.

Borna Coric and Caroline Garcia are the defending champions at the Western & Southern Open

Borna Coric with the Rookwood Cup in 2022 after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final

Borna Coric and Caroline Garcia won the singles tournaments at the Western & Southern Open in 2022, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petra Kvitova in the respective finals.

Coric is the 15th seed at this year's event in Cincinnati while Garcia is seeded sixth. The Croat will start his title defense against Sebastian Korda and will face either Hubert Hurkacz or a qualifier in the second round.

Garcia received a bye to the Round of 32 of the WTA 1000 event by virtue of being one of the top eight seeds. Here, she will face either Sloane Stephens or Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Elsewhere in the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds. Alcaraz will start against either John Isner or a qualifier, while Swiatek will be up against either Danielle Collins or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.