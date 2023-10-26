What's the transgender policy in tennis? Everything to know about the participation of players based on gender identity

The transgender policy in tennis states that the respective players must always provide a written declaration regarding their gender identity along with other criteria.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has set forth a policy regarding transgender athletes in order for them to be eligible to compete in tournaments. Criteria have been set for male-to-female transgender players as well as for female-to-male.

In the case of male-to-female transgender tennis players, the individual must provide a written and signed declaration about their gender identity. She must also demonstrate that the testosterone concentration in her serum has been less than 5 nmol/L persistently for a time interval of at least 12 months along with her willingness to keep it that way as long as she competes in women's tournaments.

"She must provide a written and signed declaration, in a form satisfactory to the ITF, that her gender identity is female and she must demonstrate to the satisfaction of the ITF that the concentration of testosterone in her serum has been less than 5 nmol/L1 continuously for a period of at least 12 months (with the requirement for any longer period to be based on a confidential case-by-case evaluation, considering whether or not 12 months is a sufficient length of time to minimise any advantage in female competition), and that she is ready, willing and able to continue to keep it below that level for so long as she continues to compete in the female category of competition," the official rule by the ITF states.

In the case of female-to-male transgender players, the individual must give a written and signed declaration to the ITF that he identifies as a male. Once the organization receives the declaration, they will issue a certification regarding the player's eligilibility in men's tournaments.

"To be eligible to participate in the male category of competition at an ITF Competition, a female-to-male Transgender player must provide a written and signed declaration, in a form satisfactory to the ITF, that his gender identity is male," the rule reads.

"As soon as reasonably practicable following receipt of such declaration, the ITF will issue a written certification of that player's eligibility to compete in the male category of competition in ITF Competitions. For the avoidance of doubt, a female-to-male Transgender player will not be eligible to participate in the female category of competition at an ITF Competition once they have commenced hormone treatment," the statement further read.

The transgender policy in tennis also claims that once a player has started competing in a tournament as per their respective gender identities, they cannot switch back to playing in the other gender category until at least four years have passed since their first tournament as a transgender player. Additionally, they would also have to satisfy all the criteria for the other gender category.

Renee Richards is a transgender tennis player who played in both men's and women's events

Renee Richards is among the first athletes to identify as transgender and to have competed in both men's and women's tennis.

Richards played men's tennis in the 1950s but never reached past the second round of a Grand Slam. The American successfully transitioned into a woman and competed during the 1970s, reaching the women's doubles final at the 1977 US Open.

In singles, Richards' best Grand Slam performance was reaching the third round of the 1979 US Open. After retiring, she coached Martina Navratilova who won five Majors under her tutelage.