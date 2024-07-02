What is the Wimbledon queue? All you need to know about the annual tradition that has set SW 19 apart

Wimbledon is the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. It is the only Grand Slam played on grass. Aside from keeping the choice of the surface traditional, Wimbledon has decided to embrace tradition in other aspects, too.

Players have to wear white clothes while playing in the tournament. Moreover, there is the concept of Wimbledon queue, which is a unique one.

Wimbledon queue negates the need of booking tickets online

Just like strawberries and cream, Wimbledon queue is a concept that sets the tournament apart. It means that people can get the tickets of a match on the day when it is going to be played by standing in the queue.

Trending

The practice allows people to avoid purchasing tickets online well in advance, if they are unsure about their attendance. Booking tickets online can be a frustrating process at times because of web traffic congestion and other website issues.

The Wimbledon queue provides the fans an opportunity to stand in it the previous evening and remain until the next morning to get a head start for tickets. There are two kinds of tickets offered in it: The tickets to the Show Courts (Centre Court, Court No. 1 and No. 2) and the Ground Passes for entry to other courts.

The Ground Passes also allow access to the Hill, which allows a person to view the live telecast of action on the Centre Court and Court No. 1 on a giant screen.

How does the Wimbledon queue work?

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

The fans join the end of the queue upon their arrival at Wimbledon and are given a queue card with a unique number in it. The ticket is issued to make sure that there is no line-cutting.

The basic needs of the fans standing in the queue are also taken care of. There are food stalls or vendors, water stations and toilets to make sure that the fans do not face any difficulty.

Upon reaching the Wimbledon park, there is also a free Wi-Fi and there is a provision to buy tickets through credit/debit cards. The spectators can also carry a few necessary things like a two-person tent, bags of a certain size and other necessary items while being a part of the queue.

No other Grand Slam allows such a facility to the spectators and hence, Wimbledon stands apart in this regard. The authority at All England Club at Wimbledon, however, discourages the fans to purchase tickets from touts or unauthorized agents by displaying a notice to that effect.

Most importantly, each fan is allowed only one ticket through the queue, which is also non-transferable. By doing so, the tournament can prevent people from exploiting the system by selling the tickets they brought through the queue for a high mark-up price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

"What a way to end Pride Month" - Daria Kasatkina's title triumph delights fans