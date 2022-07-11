What did the world look like the last time someone other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray won the men's singles Wimbledon title?

Novak Djokovic has emerged as the victor once again at Wimbledon. The Serb won his 21st Grand Slam title and his seventh at SW19. The victory by the former World No. 1 means that no player outside of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray has won the prestigious event since 2002.

It is a remarkable statistic and testament to the dominance of the 'Big 4', whose playing careers have coincided together. Lleyton Hewitt from Australia was the last player outside the 'Big 4' to win a Wimbledon title, defeating David Nalbandian in the final in straight sets.

To put into perspective what men's tennis looked like back in 2002 when one of the 'Big 4' didn't win Wimbledon, let's take a look at the tennis landscape from that era.

#1. Carlos Alcaraz was not born

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The man tipped by many to dominate the sport for years to come, Carlos Alcaraz was not born the last time one of Murray, Novak Djokovic, Nadal and Federer did not win Wimbledon. The Spaniard was born on May 5, 2003, nearly 10 months after Lleyton Hewitt's victory in SW19 in 2002. Alcaraz reached the fourth round of Wimbledon this year but lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets.

#2. Martina Navratilova was still playing

WTA legend and ambassador Martina Navratilova

Widely considered to be the greatest player of all time, Martina Navratilova was still an active player the last time one of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray did not win Wimbledon.

The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion announced her retirement from tennis in 2006. Partnering with John McEnroe, the duo won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon that year and became the oldest pair to win a Major.

#3. Jannik Sinner was less than a year old

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Jannik Sinner was less than a year old in 2002 when Lleyton Hewitt won Wimbledon. The Italian was born on August 16, 2001, less than a year before the Australian's triumph and the dominance of the 'Big 4' at Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the first time and had a winless record on grasscourts coming into the tournament.

#4. Serena Williams had won only 4 singles Grand Slams

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams captured only four Grand Slams until 2002 as the American's assendancy was at its infancy. Serena Williams had won two US Open titles, one Wimbledon title and one French Open title eight years before Novak Djokovic won his maiden SW19 title. However, she had won another five Majors in the doubles event with Venus Williams.

#5. Lorenzo Musetti was 4 months old

2022 French Open - Day Three

Another next generation player who is tipped to achieve big things in the sport, Lorenzo Musetti was four months old when one of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray were not the winners of Wimbledon. Born in March 2002, the Italian was eight months away from celebrating his first birthday.

