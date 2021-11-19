"When I left home at 13, I dreamed of becoming a professional, 7 years later, I am in the top 10" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner revealed he is happy he chose to pursue a career in tennis after concluding his debut ATP Finals campaign. The 20-year-old reflected on securing a top 10 season-ending ranking seven years after leaving home with the dream of becoming a professional player.

Sinner replaced fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 ATP Finals after the World No. 7 was forced to withdraw from the event with an abdominal injury. Having taken Berrettini's place in the Red Group in Turin, Sinner stunned Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-2 in his first match on Tuesday.

But Sinner's chances of reaching the semi-finals ended when Alexander Zverev defeated Hurkacz on Thursday. The 20-year-old, however, produced a fine showing in a dead rubber against World No. 2 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner was edged out 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-6(8) by the Russian after leading 4-2 in the third set and having two match points in the decisive tiebreak.

Speaking at his post-match press conference on Thursday, Sinner expressed his contentment at having chosen tennis after achieving a top 10 year-end ATP ranking. The Italian decided to end his highly successful junior skiing exploits at the age of 13 to prioritize tennis.

"I am happy to have chosen tennis," Sinner said. "When I left home at 13, I dreamed of becoming a professional. Seven years later, I am in the top ten."

Sinner further reflected on his climb from a ranking of 36 in January to 10, and his impressive 2021 season as a whole. The Italian identified playing in the ATP Finals as a standout moment.

"It's tough. I mean, I'm not seeing the future," Sinner added. "So it was great year, for sure, a lot of highlights and playing especially here, it was a great feeling. I grow as a player but also as a person, which for me is very important, and I think it was a great season."

"If somebody expected it or not, I don't know," Sinner continued. "But for sure, you know, when you are -- I think I started the year 37 [in the world] or so, I don't remember. And finishing top 10, it's great for me. It's a big pleasure to be part of these incredible players."

Jannik Sinner says he was "a little bit unlucky" in defeat to Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner after their match at the 2021 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Jannik Sinner also gave his thoughts on his thrilling three-set defeat to Daniil Medvedev in his final match at the 2021 ATP Finals. The 20-year-old felt he was unfortunate in certain moments, perhaps alluding to the two match points he held in a pulsating final-set tiebreak.

"Obviously, a little bit were some moments where I was a little bit unlucky, but, you know, he (Medvedev) is No. 2 in the world and he played an unbelievable match today also," Sinner said. "I tried my best, and obviously with the atmosphere here helped me a lot."

Sinner was also pleased with how he responded after being steamrolled 6-0 in a 25-minute opening set.

"I think it was a great match," Sinner added. "Obviously it was not the way I want to end it, but I think I can be proud after the first set like this. I found a solution, which was the best thing I could do. Yeah, that's it."

