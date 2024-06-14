When was the last time Rafael Nadal played in Bastad? All you need to know about the Spaniard's history at Nordea Open

Rafael Nadal will compete at the 2024 Nordea Open, making a return to the courts in Bastad, Sweden, after a near two-decade gap. The Spaniard has been a part of the tournament three times, but not since 2005.

In his last appearance at the tournament, Nadal beat four future top-10 players in Juan Monaco, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Tommy Robredo, and Tomas Berdych en route to the title.

Besides, the Spaniard has other happy memories from playing at the tournament as well. Ahead of his much-anticipated return, we take a look back at his journey in Sweden’s tennis capital.

A happy hunting ground for Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal first competed in Bastad as a teenager.

Rafael Nadal made his Bastad debut in 2003 when the tournament was branded as the Synsam Swedish Open.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Moya had lifted the trophy at the event a year ago and was the top seed in the 2003 edition as well. Nadal, meanwhile, was an unseeded up-and-coming talent still.

The youngster opened his campaign with a fighting three-set win over third seed Younes El Aynaoui, setting into motion his good run in Bastad. He prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. He next eased past compatriot Albert Portas. He dropped only four games en route to a 6-0, 6-4 win to book his spot in the quarterfinals.

Nadal’s run was ended by Nicolas Lapentti in the quarterfinals, but the youngster had pushed his more fancied opponent to the brink. He lost in a third-set tiebreaker 7-6(8).

The run in 2003 inspired confidence and Nadal was back a year later, looking to improve his performance. He posted a repeat of his showing by reaching the quarterfinals with wins over the likes of Jiri Vanek and Santiago Ventura Bertomeu. He was outclassed by second seed Gaston Gaudio in the last-eight clash.

By the time Nadal arrived in Bastad for the 2005 Swedish Open, he had transformed from a talented prospect into a Grand Slam champion.

His title-winning run at the French Open a month prior had announced his arrival on the big stage and he looked every bit like a champion during his stay in Bastad.

Seeded No. 1 at the tournament, Nadal raced through the draw dropping only 20 games en-route to the final.

He was a 6-1, 6-1 victor over Juan Monaco in the opening round and then brushed aside the challenge from Alberto Martin and Juan Carlos Ferrero in straight sets to make his first semifinal at the tournament.

Nadal then scored a 6-3, 6-3 win over Tommy Robredo to punch his ticket to the final, where he faced his biggest challenge in the form of the big-serving Czech, Tomas Berdych. The Spaniard came from behind to capture the title, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Back after two decades

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2024 French Open.

Rafael Nadal has not returned to Bastad since his title-winning run in 2005, but recently acknowledged having fond memories from the venue.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, while announcing his immediate schedule on social media, noted that he had a great time in the Swedish city both on and off the court. He expressed excitement at the prospect of being back after a long gap.

“In order to prepare for the Olympic Games, I will play the tournament in Bastad, Sweden, a tournament that I played earlier in my career and where I had a great time both on and off the court. Looking forward to seeing you all there. Thank you,” Rafael Nadal wrote.

The Spaniard has played a fair few matches on clay this season, reaching the second round in Barcelona and Rome as well as the fourth in Madrid. His biggest win this season came on home soil when he took out Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Nadal’s last outing was short-lived as he exited the French Open in the opening round, losing to eventual finalist Alexander Zverev. With a return to the hallowed courts of Stade Roland Garros in Paris imminent for the Olympics, a warm-up tournament in Bastad will hold greater significance than usual for the Spaniard.

