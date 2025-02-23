When is Miami Open 2025? Draw, players, prize money & everything you need to know

The 40th edition of the Miami Open will take place from March 16 to March 30. Several top-ranked ATP players will participate in the event, including World No. 2 Alexander Zverev and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. These two make up the top two seeds in the men's competition.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner, who defeated Grigor Dimitrov in last year's final, will not be able to participate. The Italian World No. 1 is currently serving his highly publicized three-month doping ban. Otherwise, the top 33 players in the world are in the draw and occupy the first 32 seedings.

In the women's tournament, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, the WTA's No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, are the top two seeds. America's Danielle Collins beat Elena Ryabkina in straight sets on her home turf to take the title last year.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the tournament.

Venue

The Miami Open will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The stadium seats almost 14,000 spectators.

Players

Claro ATP 500 Rio Open 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

With last year's champion and the world's top player, Jannie Sinner, out of the reckoning, the Miami Open title is wide open this year. Alcaraz has shown glimpses of form after an early exit at the Australian Open. The Spaniard reached the quarterfinal in Doha this month, dropping a three-setter to Jiri Lehecka.

Zverev crashed out of the Rio tournament at the quarterfinal stage. However, he will look to recapture his Melbourne form where he made it to the final before getting out-powered by Sinner. Andrey Rublev clinched the Doba title this week and will be a contender in Miami.

In the women's tournament, Sabalenka and Swiatek have had inconsistent starts to their season. They will have to get back to their best if they're to capture the Miami title. America's Coco Gauff, seeded third, and last year's champion Danielle Collins will be hopeful of lifting the title on their home soil.

Miami Open Schedule

The Miami Open is scheduled to take place from March 16 to March 30. Matches will begin at 10 am local time.

Prize Money

The winners of the men's and women's tournaments in Miami will pocket $1,124,380 and rack up 1000 ranking points. The total prize money available for each of the men's and women's events for the 2025 Miami Open is $8,995,555.

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US can follow all the action in the Miami tournament on the Tennis Channel. In the UK, the matches will be shown live on Sky Sports. In Canada, TSN will be broadcasting the tournament, while Voot will be covering the event in India.

