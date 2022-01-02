"When we played in 2020, we didn't win a match, so this feels good" - Taylor Fritz after sealing Team USA's first-ever point at ATP Cup

World No. 23 Taylor Fritz produced a spirited comeback to down Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and seal Team USA's first-ever win at the ATP Cup.

After dropping the first set in a tie-break, Fritz raised his level to take the second set 6-4. He then earned the decisive break of the third set in the seventh game and closed out the match on his own serve.

With John Isner having beaten Brayden Schnur earlier in the day, Fritz's triumph over Auger-Aliassime helped USA take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie. It marked the nation's first-ever win at the ATP Cup, having registered three consecutive losses in their last appearance in 2020.

Speaking after the match, Fritz expressed his delight at helping his team get off to a winning start.

"We're feeling really good. When we played in 2020, we didn't win a match, so first win for Team USA at the ATP Cup. It feels good," said Fritz.

José Morgado @josemorgado US #1 Taylor Fritz starts his 2022 season with a good win, beating #11 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 to give USA the win vs. Canada.



2-0 before the doubles.



[getty] US #1 Taylor Fritz starts his 2022 season with a good win, beating #11 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 to give USA the win vs. Canada.2-0 before the doubles.[getty] https://t.co/v6Il2dfNcg

Fritz admitted that despite losing the first set to Auger-Aliassime, he felt confident in his ability to turn the match around.

"I knew that it was obviously really important for the team and also really [important] for me and I felt like I played pretty well in the first set, but I felt like I could play even better. So I just kind of focused on that and told myself to just kind of do the same thing I just did and win the next two sets," added the American.

Taylor Fritz partners with John Isner to help Team USA sweep Canada in 2022 ATP Cup opener

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Five

Earlier in the day, John Isner gave the United States a 1-0 lead by beating Canada's Brayden Schnur. The World No. 24 dominated from start to finish and cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win.

José Morgado @josemorgado John Isner d. Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-3.



USA leads Canada 1-0.



Pressure on Auger-Aliassime vs. Fritz.



[getty] John Isner d. Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-3.USA leads Canada 1-0.Pressure on Auger-Aliassime vs. Fritz.[getty] https://t.co/4MCHTg3F3X

Fritz's victory over Auger-Aliassime then put the tie to bed. But the Americans were not done yet as Fritz and Isner joined hands to defeat Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the doubles match to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis

#ATPCup #TaylorFritz #JohnIsner John Isner and Taylor Fritz powered USA to 3-0 win over Canada in their opening match at ATP Cup, as they won both singles and doubles encounters. This is USA's first ever win in the ATP Cup 👏 John Isner and Taylor Fritz powered USA to 3-0 win over Canada in their opening match at ATP Cup, as they won both singles and doubles encounters. This is USA's first ever win in the ATP Cup 👏#ATPCup #TaylorFritz #JohnIsner https://t.co/lzsCmYE2hB

Also Read Article Continues below

USA will take on Germany in their next tie on Tuesday. Fritz will lock horns with ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev, while Isner will face Jan-Lennard Struff.

Edited by Arvind Sriram