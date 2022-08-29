"When you are a professional tennis player, you're going to go through some dark moments; if you don't love the sport, it is very difficult to keep going" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal recently participated in a Q&A session with fans inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the US Open 2022. There, he shed some light on what it takes to be a Grand Slam champion when asked by a young fan for "tips or tricks" to win a Major.

The 22-time Major champion stressed that hard work is paramount but added that having fun is just as important.

While speaking to Blair Henley, Nadal explained that professional sports could get very taxing, especially when one gets injured if one doesn't have enough love or passion for the sport.

"I don't know (laughs), I mean just work very hard, work very hard every day since you are a kid," Rafael Nadal said.

"And of course you need to have a lot of fun too because when you are or when you pretend to be a professional tennis player for sure you're going to be through some dark moments and if you really don't love the sport, the game a lot, (if) you are not passionate enough it is very difficult to keep going when you have injuries, when you have tough injuries - in terms of performance, in terms of confidence," he added.

He added that having the right set of people is also important during one's career, which he has been fortunate enough to have.

"So you need to be sure that you want it and then even like this is difficult but I feel lucky that I was able to have great people next to me during all my life and that helped me a lot," he said.

"The energy that New York brings to you is so, so special" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal after winning the 2019 US Open.

Rafael Nadal returns to the US Open this year for the first time since winning the title in 2019. While the pandemic kept him away in 2020, his chronic foot condition ruled him out last year.

During his conversation with Blair Henley, Nadal opened up on his mindset just ahead of Grand Slam finals. The Mallorcan heaped special praise on the atmosphere at the US Open and admitted that nerves play a part before Major finals.

"Well, be focused (and) try to win. You know when you play finals, the feeling before is unique, no? Because you know you are playing for something that's gonna stay for the rest of your career and when you are all walking through the tunnel to go out, you see the stadium packed," Rafael Nadal said.

"The energy that New York brings to you is so, so special, so I (am) in just some way nervous, focused but at the same time, exciting and appreciating the moment," he added.

Nadal highlighted the difficulties faced by him after clinching the 2019 US Open and admitted that 2022 has been an emotional year for him, given everything he has undergone since 2019.

"Things have been so difficult after that (winning the 2019 US Open) with the pandemic, I had injuries - have been a couple of very tough years now," he admitted. "Even that way I managed to play some good tennis, to achieve some titles and this year have been very emotional after a tough couple of years."

