When Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic look at Nick Kyrgios, "they realize he's great for the game” - John McEnroe

John McEnroe believes the only difference between Nick Kyrgios and top players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is their professionalism. Despite that, the American legend believes Kyrgios' presence is a definite plus for the sport, a sentiment he expects the Big 3 to agree with as well.

Speaking to Eurosport after Kyrgios' second-round exit at the Melbourne Slam, McEnroe opined that the Aussie is a "fantastic talent" but lacks the consistency of the Big 3.

"Look at Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic," McEnroe said. "These are consummate pros who do whatever it takes to win and they look at Nick [Kyrgios], they realize he’s great for the game. He’s got a personality, he’s a smart kid, he’s a good kid, everyone likes him. He’s a fantastic talent but you’ve got to be able to put it together."

McEnroe regards the 26-year-old as the most talented player he has seen in the last decade and believes he belongs in the top 5.

But the 62-year-old lambasted Kyrgios for not being able to deliver results on a regular basis and cited the mental side of his game as the sole reason he has not been able to achieve greatness.

“I would say tennis-wise, he is the most talented player I’ve seen in the last 10 years. But you also have to bring what it takes to compete on a day in, day out basis. Between his ears, that’s what’s missing.” McEnroe said. "It’s tough to watch because he’s so talented, so great for the game. I would love to see him step up and be in the top five or six players, where I think he belongs."

Nick Kyrgios' best result at a Grand Slam has been reaching the quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios and Andy Murray

Despite being incredibly talented, Nick Kyrgios has lacked consistency throughout his career. Since turning pro in 2013, his best finish at a Grand Slam has been reaching the quarterfinals.

In fact, the Australian made the last eight in his debut Slam at Wimbledon in 2014 and the following year at the Australian Open. In 22 of his next 27 appearances at the Majors, Kyrgios has not managed to string together four wins in a row. Of the remaining five, he did not show up.

Of course, there have been moments of brilliance along the way. Most notably, Kyrgios stretched Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem to five sets (at the 2020 and 2021 Australian Open respectively), but the end results have always been lacking.

Nick Kyrgios currently sits at No. 115 in the ATP rankings, his lowest since 2014. He has also slipped from being Australia's No. 1 to seventh on the list.

The former World No. 13 has missed the last four editions of Roland Garros. Currently, his ranking does not allow him direct entry into the main draw in Paris, meaning he will have to go through the qualifiers or hope for a wildcard.

