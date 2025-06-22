When is Wimbledon 2025? Key dates, draw, players & everything you need to know about the grasscourt Major

The top tennis players in the world will be fighting to win Wimbledon, the lone Grand Slam played on grass. The European clay swing ended a few weeks ago, with Carlos Alcaraz being the resounding winner in the men's category. Alcaraz won three of the four big tournaments in the clay swing, including the French Open title.

In the women's section, Iga Swiatek saw a sharp decline in her performance. She failed to win any tournament in the clay swing, as Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini, and Coco Gauff shared the three big titles between them.

The beginning of the grass court swing saw Taylor Fritz win the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Gabriel Diallo and Elise Mertens won the men's and women's titles, respectively, at the Libema Open. However, the eyes are on Wimbledon which gets underway later this week.

Trending

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon gets underway on June 30 at the All England Club in London. As always, it will be a fortnight-long event and the women's and men's finals will be played on July 12 and July 13, respectively.

Prior to that, the qualification rounds for the tournament will be held between June 23 and June 26. Then, the first round of matches will start on June 30.

Schedule:

The seven rounds of matches in singles at this year's Wimbledon will be held as per the following schedule:

Round 1: June 30 - July 1

Round 2: July 2 - July 3

Round 3: July 4 - July 5

Round 4: July 6 - July 7

Quarterfinals: July 8 - July 9

Semifinals: July 10 - July 11

Women's final: July 12

Men's final: July 13

Players and draw:

As of now, no top player from either the men's or women's categories has ruled himself or herself out of the tournament. Novak Djokovic, the 38-year-old Serb, will look to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

Then, there will be Alcaraz in pursuit of his third successive Wimbledon title and Sinner searching for his first Grand Slam title outside hard courts. Players like Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will also look to break their drought in Grand Slams. In the women's section, Sabalenka, Gauff, and Swiatek will be in contention, with the latter trying to prove her critics wrong.

The draw for this year's tournament will be held closer to it. It remains to be seen which of the players get easier draws, which will help them go deep into the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More