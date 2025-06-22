When is Wimbledon 2025? Key dates, draw, players & everything you need to know about the grasscourt Major

The top tennis players in the world will be fighting to win Wimbledon, the lone Grand Slam played on grass. The European clay swing ended a few weeks ago, with Carlos Alcaraz being the resounding winner in the men's category. Alcaraz won three of the four big tournaments in the clay swing, including the French Open title.
In the women's section, Iga Swiatek saw a sharp decline in her performance. She failed to win any tournament in the clay swing, as Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini, and Coco Gauff shared the three big titles between them.
The beginning of the grass court swing saw Taylor Fritz win the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Gabriel Diallo and Elise Mertens won the men's and women's titles, respectively, at the Libema Open. However, the eyes are on Wimbledon which gets underway later this week.
When is Wimbledon?
Wimbledon gets underway on June 30 at the All England Club in London. As always, it will be a fortnight-long event and the women's and men's finals will be played on July 12 and July 13, respectively.
Prior to that, the qualification rounds for the tournament will be held between June 23 and June 26. Then, the first round of matches will start on June 30.
Schedule:
The seven rounds of matches in singles at this year's Wimbledon will be held as per the following schedule:
Round 1: June 30 - July 1
Round 2: July 2 - July 3
Round 3: July 4 - July 5
Round 4: July 6 - July 7
Quarterfinals: July 8 - July 9
Semifinals: July 10 - July 11
Women's final: July 12
Men's final: July 13
Players and draw:
As of now, no top player from either the men's or women's categories has ruled himself or herself out of the tournament. Novak Djokovic, the 38-year-old Serb, will look to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.
Then, there will be Alcaraz in pursuit of his third successive Wimbledon title and Sinner searching for his first Grand Slam title outside hard courts. Players like Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will also look to break their drought in Grand Slams. In the women's section, Sabalenka, Gauff, and Swiatek will be in contention, with the latter trying to prove her critics wrong.
The draw for this year's tournament will be held closer to it. It remains to be seen which of the players get easier draws, which will help them go deep into the tournament.