"Enjoy practice, competition and meeting friends" - Rafael Nadal's advice to budding young players

Rafael Nadal recently appeared in an episode of Roland Garros' “Fans 2 Players" series where he answered his supporters' most pressing questions.

When asked what advice he would give to budding young tennis players, Rafael Nadal was quick to point out that they should enjoy their practice sessions and meeting friends of their age.

The Spaniard added that playing with the right attitude was the key, and that young athletes should not feel disheartened if they don't see results right off the bat.

"The advice is to just enjoy, when you're a kid you need to enjoy your practices, your competition, meeting friends, and when you're on the court the only advice that I can give you is try your best every single day," Rafael Nadal said.

"Play with the right attitude and give yourself chances until you find your real goal. Don't be depressed when you miss your balls, when you're not achieving your goals immediately. But with the daily work in the end, you will get the things you want."

"I have been always close to nature, I like to go out and enjoy the ocean" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal was also asked to provide his thoughts on nature and how it helps take his mind off the rigors of competition. The Spaniard said he has always felt close to nature, given he hails from Mallorca, an island known for its rugged mountains and stunning beaches.

"I have been always close to nature. I'm from an island, so yeah, I like to go out and enjoy the ocean in all ways. I love being away with my people, my friends, in special places in the nature. Yeah, and that normally helps me come back to the competition with positive feelings." Nadal said.

