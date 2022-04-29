Where is former World No. 1 Jennifer Capriati now?

Jennifer Capriati was among the many tennis players who were portrayed in the movie King Richard. The film was centered around a time that was quite turbulent for the American.

Capriati was a precocious talent who burst onto the scene in 1990 at the tender age of 13. She broke into the top 10 of the WTA rankings at the age of 14 years and 235 days, a record which is yet to be broken.

Capriati reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 1990 and the last four at Wimbledon and the US Open in 1991. She also won the 1991 Rogers Cup. 1992 was a memorable year for Capriati as she won Olympic gold in Barcelona by beating none other than Steffi Graf in the final.

Unfortunately, things began to go downhill for Capriati in 1993 when she was arrested for possession of drugs. It has been reported that she considered attempting suicide due to depression.

The American took a break from tennis before returning in 1996. On her return, however, Capriati was far from the player she once was and did not win a single Grand Slam match until 1998.

The American started a resurgence in 1999 and looked to be returning to her best. 2001 was perhaps the most memorable year of Capriati's career as she won the Australian Open by defeating Martina Hingis in a tense final. She then beat Kim Clijsters to win Roland Garros. The American also became World No. 1 that year.

Capriati defended her Australian Open title in 2002 by saving four championship points against Hingis in the final. She called it quits on her tennis career in 2004. Capriati retired with 14 singles titles to her name, including three Grand Slams.

Where is Jennifer Capriati now?

Capriati currently lives in Florida and keeps a low profile.

After her retirement in 2004, the American did not completely disappear from the spotlight as she was involved in a few controversies. In 2010, she accidentally overdosed on a drug but later recovered in a hospital in Florida. Her family did not disclose the name of the drug.

Capriati was charged with stalking her former boyfriend Ivan Brennan in 2014. However, the charges were later dropped after she completed 30 hours of community service and four hours of anger management.

Capriati was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2012.

US Open Tennis @usopen Former No. 1 Jennifer Capriati will receive tennis' highest honor: induction in the International Tennis Hall of Fame: bit.ly/HwXHdp Former No. 1 Jennifer Capriati will receive tennis' highest honor: induction in the International Tennis Hall of Fame: bit.ly/HwXHdp

In 2018, she was among 12 players to take part in the WTA Finals Legend Ambassadors Program for the WTA Finals in Singapore.

After all the controversies and personal struggles of her early days, Jennifer Capriati still managed to bounce back and make a successful career for herself. Almost all of her biggest triumphs (Grand Slams and Olympic gold) came after she was trailing in the final.

Jennifer Capriati's fighting spirit is an inspiration to many aspiring tennis players. The American has gone down in history as one of the most talented women to ever pick up a racket.

