Where does Jannik Sinner stand in Grand Slam winners list? Updated list of active champions after Wimbledon 2025

Jannik Sinner secured his second Major title of the year in thrilling fashion at Wimbledon on Sunday (July 13), beating arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in the men's singles summit clash. With his triumph, the Italian now finds himself in an elusive list of male active players.

On Sunday, Sinner exacted his revenge on Alcaraz for the heartbreak that he suffered at the hands of the Spaniard a few weeks ago during the French Open final. The World No. 1 showed sharp composure after dropping the first set 4-6, breaking his younger opponent in crucial moments to eventually register a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the Wimbledon in just over three hours.

More interestingly, the 23-year-old handed the World No. 2 his first-ever defeat in a Major final with his commanding performance. After enjoying two title victories at the biggest stage of tennis last year, he has backed up his breakthrough well in 2025.

But where does Jannik Sinner stand in the list of active male Major winners? Let's take a look below:

#5T Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev poses with US Open 2021 trophy | Image Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev is arguably the most successful pro to come out of ATP's much-hyped "Next Generation". Although the Russian is currently in a slump in form, he was part of one of the most defining moments of men's tennis this decade.

Medvedev denied Novak Djokovic a historic Calendar Grand Slam in 2021 by defeating the Serb in straight sets in the final. The following year, the 29-year-old achieved the distinction of being ranked World No. 1 and held the spot for 16 weeks.

#5T Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic poses with US Open 2014 trophy | Image Source: Getty

Marin Cilic began his tennis career at the heels of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. Unfortunately, he was stopped by the Big 3 on many occasions at the Grand Slam tournaments, but he managed to secure a solitary triumph at the level in 2014.

Cilic played some of his career's best tennis at the US Open that year, beating the likes of Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori to win his maiden Major title. The Croat would later peak at No. 3 in the ATP rankings in 2018. And while he has struggled with serious injuries in the last few years, the 36-year-old made a name for himself this fortnight by reaching the Round of 16 at Wimbledon against all odds.

#4 Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka poses with US Open 2016 trophy | Image Source: Getty

Not unlike Cilic, Stan Wawrinka also saw his career greatly undermined by the Big 3, as he has lost to them a whopping 61 times to date. Yet, the Swiss managed to play out of his skin a few times in the last decade to win three Major titles.

Wawrinka first announced himself at the Major winners' table with his 2014 Australian Open final defeat of Rafael Nadal. He then put together one of the most commanding performances in a Major final to down Novak Djokovic for the title at the 2015 French Open, before emulating his victory in the summit clash against the Serb at the US Open a year later.

#3 2025 Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner poses with Wimbledon 2025 trophy | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was the first male player born in the 2000s to break into the top 10 in 2021. The Italian has come a long way since then, having secured four Major titles. By virtue of his Wimbledon triumph on Sunday, he joined Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in the exclusive club of active ATP pros with more than three Major title victories in their bag.

Sinner endured a tough time on the tour in the last few months owing to the controversy surrounding his doping scandal, for which he was on the sidelines between February and May. However, that clearly hasn't deterred the World No. 1 in extending his monopoly over the rest of his peers.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz poses with French Open 2025 trophy | Image Source: Getty

While Sinner established himself as a top prospect in the early 2020s, Carlos Alcaraz was a little late to the party. The Spaniard won his maiden Major title at the 2022 US Open as an underdog. He has since consistently enjoyed at least one triumph at a Grand Slam tournament in a season, which bodes incredibly well for his career considering he is just 23.

Alcaraz's back-to-back Wimbledon final wins over seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, in particular, have become the stuff of legends. Moreover, he has also done well on clay in the last two seasons, nabbing two French Open titles. The five-time Major winner was going for a second "Channel Slam" this fortnight at SW19, but alas, he missed out on the distinction.

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic poses with US Open 2023 trophy | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is comfortably at the top of the list of male active players with the most Major triumphs to their name. The Serb had to contend with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's dominance of the ATP Tour in the late 2010s, and won just one Major title in this period.

In a rather unexpected turn of events, Djokovic flipped the script on Federer and Nadal from 2011 onwards as he beat them multiple times en route to winning 12 Major titles in the 2011-16 period. After his rivals regressed somewhat due to age, he established a vice-like grip over the Next Generation.

The 100-time ATP singles titlist defeated the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas on multiple occasions to win 12 more Grand Slams, which brought his Majors tally to a men's record-breaking 24.

