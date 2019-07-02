Where to watch Wimbledon 2019: Maria Sharapova vs Pauline Parmentier, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Maria Sharapova

15 years after tasting Grand Slam glory for the first time, Maria Sharapova returns to the hallowed lawns of the All England Club where she will play her first round match against France's World No. 88 Pauline Parmentier.

For the Russian, who went on to achieve four more Major trophies and the prized World No. 1 ranking, it will be a quiet return with hardly any expectations.

Sharapova's comeback to the sport since her suspension for using meldonium hasn't been a rosy one. She's failed to reach the highs of her first career as evidenced by a solitary Major quarter-final and just one title on the WTA Tour.

Most importantly, every time she has put up a commendable performance, it has been interrupted by a battery of injuries. After 30, she has found it harder and harder to keep herself injury-free and take on the rigours of tennis.

Sharapova is hardly visible on the Tour these days but her passion for her sport is what has kept her going. However, it will require more than just her enthusiasm, with the women's tour witnessing the emergence of a young, bubbly talented brigade who are capable of winning Slams.

The Wimbledon Championships will be the Russian's fourth tournament of the year and her second after a shoulder surgery that she underwent in February. In the run-up to the grasscourt Slam, the 80th ranked Sharapova failed to pose any threat to the defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber at Mallorca and lost 2-6, 3-6.

That definitely wasn't a very encouraging result but Sharapova is facing 33-year-old Parmentier, ranked eight places below her, in the first round. It might just be a good opportunity for her to get some match practice and build some of the lost confidence before the path gets rockier.

Here is all you need to know about Wimbledon 2019:

Tournament name: The Championships, Wimbledon 2019

Date: 1-14 July, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: London

Surface: Grass

Time: Maria Sharapova vs Pauline Parmentier first round on Court 2 at approx 7-7:30pm IST on July 2, 2019

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel, ESPN and ESPN2 will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the USA.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in the UK & Europe?

BBC One and BBC Two will show Wimbledon 2019 live in the UK.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 in India?

In India, Wimbledon 2019 will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on hotstar.com.

Wimbledon 2019 Updates, Schedule, Results and more on Sportskeeda