Where to watch French Open 2022 in USA?

With just days to go before the start of the 2022 French Open, fans are waiting with bated breath to find out who will rule the claycourt Major in Paris. As the excitement builds up for the second Slam of the year, here are all the essential details you need to know ahead of the tournament:

What is the French Open?

The French Open is the second of the four annual tennis Majors and the only one to be held on clay. Founded in 1891, it is currently hosted by Stade Roland Garros in Paris, named after renowned French aviator Roland Garros.

It is presently the only tennis Slam held over 15 days, with all other Slams being held over 14 days (Wimbledon shifts from 13 to 14 days this year).

When is French Open 2022?

The qualifying rounds are being held from May 16-20, while the draw will be announced on May 19. The main draw action kickstarts on May 22 and will continue until June 5.

Here's a detailed look at the schedule:

Men’s and women’s first round - May 22, 23 & 24

Men’s and women’s second round - May 25 & 26

Men’s and women’s third round - May 27 & 28

Men’s and women’s fourth round - May 29 & 30

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals - May 31 & June 1

Men’s and women’s semi-finals - June 2 & 3

Women's final - June 4

Men's final - June 5

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



always has time for the fans



#RolandGarros Smiles and signatures with the world No. 1 🖊 @iga_swiatek always has time for the fans Smiles and signatures with the world No. 1 🖊 @iga_swiatek always has time for the fans 😁#RolandGarros https://t.co/SrCuPbdcDK

Which channels will show French Open 2022 in USA?

Roland Garros will be broadcast in the USA on Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV, and Bally Sports.

Who are the defending champions?

Djokovic with the 2021 French Open trophy

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the defending men's singles champion while second-ranked Barbora Krejcikova won the title last year in the women's singles.

Who are the players to watch out for?

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his Madrid Masters win

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz has established himself as a top contender to win the men's singles trophy at the 2022 French Open. He has beaten both Rafael Nadal and Djokovic in a scintillating season during which he has already collected a tour-leading four titles, including the Madrid and Miami Masters.

Djokovic, meanwhile, redeemed his season with his maiden title of the year at the Rome Masters. 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal's fitness, however, remains doubtful despite a dream start to the year that saw him win the Australian Open.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud will be eager to topple these names and make their own mark.

Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite for the Roland Garros title this year

On the women's side, the irrepressible World No. 1 Iga Swiatek remains the unanimous favorite to add a second Roland Garros title to her 2020 glory. With five titles and 28 match-wins on the trot, the Pole heads to Paris high on confidence and impeccable form.

Who was the last American to win the French Open?

23-time Major champion Serena Williams remains the last American to claim the singles crown in Paris. The 40-year-old won the last of her three Roland Garros crowns in 2015, with her other victories coming in 2002 and 2013.

Serena Williams with the 2013 Roland Garros trophy

Williams is still recuperating from a hamstring injury that she sustained in the first round of Wimbledon in 2021 and won't take part in the claycourt Major this year.

On the men's side, eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi's win in 1999 was the last time an American man held aloft the Coupe des Mousquetaires.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan