Which brands sponsor Rafael Nadal?

Rafael Nadal is among the greatest tennis players of all time and has had an illustrious career so far.

The King of Clay has won 89 singles titles to date, 20 of which have come at Grand Slams.

Over the years, the Spaniard has become one of the most marketable athletes in the world, signing sponsorship deals with a number of popular brands.

Here is a list of Nadal's sponsors:

Babolat

The French sports equipment company has been the Spaniard's racquet sponsor since he was nine years old. He started his junior career using the company's Pure Drive racquet and has since endorsed their Pure Aero racquets. The 35-year-old currently uses Babolat's AeroPro Drive racquet, mostly due to the heavy topspin and power it enables him to generate.

Nadal is one of many players to use Babolat's equipment, the others being Dominic Thiem and Felix Auger-Aliassime, to name a few.

Nike

The Spamiard has been donning Nike apparel and shoes for quite a while

Nike is Nadal's apparel and shoe sponsor. The Spaniard signed a ten-year contract with the brand in 2008 and extended it for another five years in 2018. The sponsorship deal sees him earn around $10 million.

Nadal wears Nike's Air CourtBallistec 2.3 shoes that have Rafa written on the right one and the logo of a bull on the left.

Richard Mille

The World No. 5 endorses Swiss luxury watch company Richard Mille and dons the RM 27-04 Tourbillon.

KIA

The South Korean automobile company's partnership with Nadal dates back to 2006 and he has appeared in several advertisements and campaigns as their brand ambassador. The King of Clay signed a new five-year sponsorship deal with KIA in 2015.

Nadal's other sponsors include Banco Santander, Emporio Armani, Telefonica, Cantabria and PokerStars.

Rafael Nadal to play in his 6th Australian Open final on Sunday

The 35-year-old will play in his sixth Australian Open final on Sunday

Rafael Nadal reached his sixth Australian Open final after beating Matteo Berrettini on Friday.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen Nadal, Medvedev into final

Barty on the brink of history



Relive the men's semifinals and preview all of the Day 13 action on The AO Show



#AusOpen • #AO2022 Nadal, Medvedev into finalBarty on the brink of historyRelive the men's semifinals and preview all of the Day 13 action on The AO Show 🎾 Nadal, Medvedev into final🎾 Barty on the brink of historyRelive the men's semifinals and preview all of the Day 13 action on The AO Show ⬇️#AusOpen • #AO2022

Standing between him and a first Australian Open crown since 2009 is World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev. The Russian beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets to reach his fourth Grand Slam final.

Victory for Medvedev would make him the first man in the Open Era to win a Major immediately following his maiden Grand Slam triumph. The Russian would also become the new World No.1.

