Who is Anita Palus? The woman Nick Kyrgios asked to be removed from Centre Court after saying she had "700 drinks" speaks up about the incident

The men's final at Wimbledon was memorable for a myriad of reasons. With Nick Kyrgios being a part of the match, there was bound to be drama. The Australian was bothered by a drunk spectator, who he accused of having "700 drinks" and asked her to be removed from Centre Court. Anita Palus, the woman in the midst of the controversy, has now cleared the air regarding the incident.

Palus told reporters that she only had a couple of drinks and was trying to cheer Kyrgios on during the final. She just wanted to support him, but realized that her behavior was out of line despite her noble intentions.

"I understand what it is like to be an underdog, so I wanted to give him support. Maybe I took it too far, so for that I am sorry, but I only had good intentions," Palus said.

Palus also felt she was unfairly singled out by Kyrgios.

"If you think one person saying ‘Come on, you can do it’ is so disturbing that he loses a game… how can he pick up a single fan who is clapping, rooting for him?" she added.

Kyrgios seemed rather peeved by Palus and complained to the chair umpire regarding her antics, demanding her immediate removal from the premises.

"She is distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final," Kyrgios said. "There’s no other bigger occasion. You didn’t believe me. And she did it again. It nearly cost me the game. Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? Nothing is acceptable? So kick her out! It’s the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro."

Kyrgios proved to be no match for defending champion Novak Djokovic, who defeated him to claim is 21st Grand Slam title.

Nick Kyrgios's next scheduled tournament is the Citi Open in Washington

Nick Kyrgios at the 2019 Citi Open

Following a successful showing at Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios is set to take a well deserved break before returning to the tour for the North American hardcourt swing. His next tournament is the Citi Open in Washington, to be held from August 1-7.

Kyrgios is a former champion at the tournament, winning the title in 2019 by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. The Aussie's name did not feature on the direct entry list for the Canadian Open after that, narrowly missing the cut-off. A couple of withdrawals, though, would guarantee him a spot.

If ranking points were alloted for this year's Wimbledon, Kyrgios wouldn't be in this situation. For now, his low ranking means he's a threat to all the top players early on, setting up potential first-round encounters with any of them.

