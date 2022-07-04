Who is Freya Ridings? Meet the musician who performed at Wimbledon's Centennial celebrations

Wimbledon's Centre Court centenary celebration was a star-studded affair. The organizers celebrated 100 years of the iconic court by inviting past champions and legends such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Billie Jean King, and Margaret Court, among others. Among the non-tennis special guests, British musician Freya Ridings graced the occasion with her musical performance.

Ridings played the piano and sang one of her most successful songs, 'Lost Without You,' as the visuals on Centre Court cut to some of the greatest moments the court has seen in the past. Wimbledon title victory celebrations for Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, among others, were among the visuals shown.

Many in attendance on Centre Court seemed to be moved by Ridings' emotional performance, which also drew many reactions on social media.

But who is Freya Ridings? We take a look at the life and achievements of the famous British musician.

Who is Freya Ridings, the singer who vowed the Wimbledon crowd?

Freya Ridings performs on Centre Court

Born on April 19, 1994, in North London, Freya Ridings is the daughter of British actor and musician Richard Ridings, who played Alan Ashburn in the television drama 'Fat Friends' and is the voice of Daddy Pig in 'Peppa Pig.' Freya Ridings learned to play the guitar from watching her father play. Ridings grew up in Palmers Green, UK.

She released her debut single 'Blackout' in May 2017. Ridings released 'Lost Without You' in November 2017 and the song turned out to be her breakthrough single, peaking inside the Top-10 of the UK Singles chart.

It has over 35 million views on YouTube and is her most successful song to date. Another song titled 'Castles' has another 33 million views on YouTube to date, and is part of her self-titled album 'Freya Ridings' along with Lost Without You.

Freya Ridings, released in July 2019, remains her only studio album so far, but the British musician is working on a second album. She also has two live albums, namely - Live at St Pancras Old Church and Live at Omeara.

How were the reactions to Freya Ridings' performance at Wimbledon?

Ridings' performance at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships left fans surprised at her choice of song for the occasion as well as in awe of her skills. The 28-year-old received great applause from those in attendance on Centre Court.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



Meanwhile Venus is dancing and Billie Jean King is swaying with her eyes closed.



This is a pretty mad start to the day.



#Wimbledon Lleyton Hewitt looks like he might actually cry as Freya Ridings sings Lost Without You.Meanwhile Venus is dancing and Billie Jean King is swaying with her eyes closed.This is a pretty mad start to the day. Lleyton Hewitt looks like he might actually cry as Freya Ridings sings Lost Without You.Meanwhile Venus is dancing and Billie Jean King is swaying with her eyes closed.This is a pretty mad start to the day.#Wimbledon

roberta @sosoffete FREYA RIDINGS SINGING AT WIMBLEDON?! OH MY GODDDD #CentreCourt100 FREYA RIDINGS SINGING AT WIMBLEDON?! OH MY GODDDD #CentreCourt100

"Freya Ridings at Wimbledon WOW - I’m on the third rewind…unreal edit to celebrate 100 years," a Twitter user wrote.

Jessica Poole 💗🏳️‍🌈 @jessicapoolevoc #Wimbledon Can someone explain to me why Freya Ridings sang the most depressing song for this celebration?! Can someone explain to me why Freya Ridings sang the most depressing song for this celebration?! 🙈 #Wimbledon

The Centre Court centenary celebrations also saw many past champions being introduced on the court in ascending order of the number of titles won by them. The final introduction was that of Roger Federer, who is an eight-time champion at the tournament. Federer missed out on playing at the iconic event this year, breaking a streak of 23 straight appearances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far