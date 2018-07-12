Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 10, July 12 schedule - Serena Williams headlines women's semifinals

Serena Williams

After some riveting action in the men's singles quarterfinals which saw defending champion and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer losing in five sets, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as play resumes at the All England Club on Thursday.

With none of the top 10 seeds in women's singles remaining, Serena is the lowest seeded, at 25th, player in the women's singles semifinals. However, the 36-year-old, who is seeking her 24th career Grand Slam title in just her second major after returning from a pregnancy that kept her out for over a year, is a clear favourite to lift the title on Saturday.

Since making her return, Serena has won all her matches barring the clash against Maria Sharapova at the French Open when she was forced to withdraw. In the Wimbledon semis, she will take on No. 13 Julia Gorges, her first seeded opponent at this tournament.

Incidentally, in their last meeting, Serena, who is looking to equal Margaret Court's Grand Slam record, had convincingly beaten Gorges in the third round of the French Open.

In the other semifinal, 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko, playing in her first Wimbledon semifinal, will take on 11th seed Angelique Kerber, the top-seeded woman left.

Ostapenko, 21, already has a French Open title to her name. However, she will have to be her very first when she meets Kerber for the first time in her career.

Kerber had finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016 when she lost to Serena in the final. This time, it will be her third semifinal appearance here, as she attempts to add to her 2016 Australian Open and US Open titles.

Ahead of the semifinal, though, she has downplayed the fact that she is the highest seed remaining by saying, "There are no favourites."

Elsewhere, in men's doubles semifinals, seventh seeds Mike Bryan and Jack Sock, who beat India's Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak in the quarters, will take on 15th-seeded Dominik Inglot and Franko Skugor. The other semifinal will see 13th-seeded Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus go up against Frederik Nielsen and Joe Salisbury.

Here is all the information you need to know about the important matches on Day 10:

CENTRE COURT (starts 1 pm, 5.30 pm IST)

Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT) [12] v Angelique KERBER (GER) [11]

Julia GOERGES (GER) [13] v Serena WILLIAMS (USA) [25]

Jay CLARKE (GBR) / Harriet DART (GBR) v Juan Sebastian CABAL (COL) / Abigail SPEARS (USA) [10]

No.1 COURT (starts 1pm, 5.30 pm IST)

After 1 ATP match

Jean-Julien ROJER (NED) / Demi SCHUURS (NED) [4] v Jamie MURRAY (GBR) / Victoria AZARENKA (BLR)

Michael VENUS (NZL) / Katarina SREBOTNIK (SLO) [9] v Ivan DODIG (CRO) / Latisha CHAN (TPE) [3]

No.2 COURT (starts 11.30am, 4.00 pm IST)

After 2 ATP matches and 1 girls' singles

Alexander PEYA (AUT) / Nicole MELICAR (USA) [11] v Bruno SOARES (BRA) / Ekaterina MAKAROVA (RUS) [2]