Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 11, July 13 schedule - All eyes on Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal semifinal showdown

Ananta Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 73 // 13 Jul 2018, 15:21 IST

Rafa Nadal

Wimbledon 2018 enters Day 11 on Friday, and the tennis is just getting hotter as it marks the day of the semi-finals. Semi-finals are always full of action, with opponents trying to kill each other’s shots with theirs to make their way into the finals.

Today will be no different, especially considering the names that will pace and spring and lunge to travel a step closer to grabbing the coveted trophy. In the men’s semi-finals, the names in focus are Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The temperature of Wimbledon afternoon is sure to soar today as the two men will resume their rivalry on the court with renewed force and temperament.

Having met each other a total of 51 times, the two tennis pros will compete against each other so intensely into a Slam since their final knock-out in 2014 French Open.

Now, while the news of the established tennis rockstars sell hot and easy, let’s put the spotlight on the other two tennis newbies of winning shots, but lesser fame -- Kevin Anderson and John Isner, as it is one of them who will go on to fight one of the former talked about Slam champions in the finals.

Isner and Anderson are the stories of persistence, patience, and truckloads of sweat, who are now finally at their dream spot. At 6'10", Isner’s pace on the court makes for a sight to behold and a challenge for the opponent to overcome. He knows how to use basic techniques cleverly to his advantage. At 33, with an experience of 10 years spent on tennis courts, he has finally found a spot in top 10 on the list of ATP rankings, thanks to his impressive game in Miami tournament, held in March of 2018.

Tennis: Anderson at Wimbledon

Anderson, on the other hand, has garnered the identity of a dangerous player, who has been a little brittle in the recent past. But this match could be a showdown of all showdowns for him. Until a couple of years ago, Anderson suffered multiple injuries, which compelled him to miss the Australian Open last year, but he threw himself into work and thus, emerging refreshed and more powerful. And this magical recovery flew him to the finals of the US Open last September. He has now secured an impressive ATP rank of 8 on the list of top tennis players.

Today will also see semi-finals of women’s doubles. N. Melichar of the USA & K. Peschke of Czech Republic will join each other in the battle of accurate serves, dramatic volleys, and winning shots, against G. Dabrowski of Canada & Y. Xu of China. In the other semi-final of the same category, this intense play will be of A. Rosolska of Poland & A. Spears of the USA, vs B. Krejcikova and K. Siniakova of Czech Republic.

Mixed Doubles semi-final of Wimbledon 2018 will be a match of J. Clarke & H. Dart of Great Britain v J. Murray of Great Britain (the more positive spirit on the court- you’d remember him for all the high-fives and positivity from his last Mixed doubles with Victoria Azarenka.) & V. Azarenka of Belarus.

Following is the full schedule of Wimbledon matches on Day 11, July 13

CENTRE COURT (starts 1:00 pm, 5:30 pm IST)

Kevin ANDERSON (RSA) [8] v John ISNER (USA) [9]

Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) [12] v Rafael NADA (ESP) [2]

No. 1 COURT (starts 1:00 pm, 5:30 pm IST)

Nicole MELICHAR (USA) [12] / Květoslava PESCHKE (CZE) [12] v Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) [6] / Xu YIFAN (CHN) [6]

Alicja ROSOLSKA (POL) / Abigail SPEARS (USA) v Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) [3] & Kateřina Siniaková (CZE) [3]

Jay CLARKE (GBR) / Harriet DART (GBR) v Jamie MURRAY (GBR) / Victoria AZARENKA (BLR)

NO. 3 COURT (starts 11:30 am, 4:00 pm IST)

Michael VENUS (NZL) [9] / Katarina SREBOTNIK (SLO) [9] v Alexander PEYA (AUT) [11] / Nicole MELICHAR (USA) [11]