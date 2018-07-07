Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 6, July 7 schedule - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep in action

Rafael Nadal in action

Nadal, Djokovic, Zverev look to advance to the Round of 16

Rafael Nadal did not drop a set against Mikhail Kukushkin and would be looking to repeat the act on Centre Court today when he faces Alex De Minaur. De Minaur, a wildcard entrant to the championship this year had to stretch a little in his previous match. Djokovic faces a buoyant Kyle Edmund who beat the 12-time Grand Slam champion in Madrid Masters earlier this year. The knee injury in the last match to Djokovic means that he will have to up his game to get past the British no.1.

Zverev would be looking for an easy passage against Ernests Gulbis, who should expect another tough battle after the five-setter against Damir Džumhur. Kyrgios will have to play very well against Nishikori to register his first win against the former world no. 4.

Halep, Kerber and Ostapenko to be seen in action

Amidst the chaos in women's singles this year with eight of the top ten seeds already out of the competition, Halep will hope to clear the tension in the air against Hsieh Su-Wei. Angelique Kerber did have to win in three sets against her Chinese opponent in the last match, but will be wary of Naomi Osaka.

Osaka had shown her the door in the US Open last year. Jelena Ostapenko faces a confident Vitalia Diatchenko, who has proven herself to be a menacing giant killer after stunning Maria Sharapova in the first round.

Divij Sharan leads the Indian challennge at the Wimbledon

Divij Sharan, N. Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan will be looking to keep Indian hopes alive in the championship this year. Sharan and Artem Sitak will play against Hoacio Zellabos and Julio Peralta, while the Indian pair Sriram and Vardhan will faced their opponents Ben Mclachlan and Jan-Lennard Struff who have been seeded 14th in the tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the live action on Day Six (only seeded and Indians):

Men's Singles Round of 32

J. del Potro (5) vs B. Paire; Court 2, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

A. De Minaur vs R. Nadal (2); Centre Court , 5:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM BST

J. Vesely vs. F. Fognini (19); Court 3, 6.30 PM IST and 2:00 PM BST

E. Gulbis vs. A. Zverev (4); Court 1, 6:45 PM IST and 2. 15 PM BST

K. Edmund (21) vs. N. Djokovic (12); Centre Court, 8:45 PM IST and 4:15 PM BST

N. Kyrgios (15) vs. K. Nishikori (24); Court 1, 8:45 PM IST and 4:15 PM BST

Women's Singles Round of 32

A. Van Uytvanck vs A. Kontaveit (28); Court 1, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

A. Barty (17) vs. D. Kasatkina (14); Court 3, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

D. Gavrilova (26) vs. A. Sasnovich; Court 18, 5:15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

J. Ostapenko (12) vs. V. Diatchenko; Court 3, 5:15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

S. Halep (1) vs. S. Hsieh; Court 1, 5:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM BST

C. Suarez Navarro (27) vs. B. Bencic; Court 12, 5:45 PM IST and 1:15 PM BST

D. Cibulkova vs. E. Mertens (15); Court 2, 6:00 PM IST and 1:30 PM BST

A. Kerber (11) vs. N.Osaka (18); Centre Court, 6:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM BST

Men's Doubles Round of 32

H. Podlipnik-Castillo/M. Arévalo vs. R. Klaasen/M. Venus (13); Court 2, 5:00 PM IST and 12:30 PM BST

H. Zeballos/J. Peralta vs. D. Sharan/A. Sitak; Court 17, 5:15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

P. H. Herbert/N. Mahut (4) vs.P. Petzschner/T. Pütz; Court 14, 6:20 PM IST and 1:50 PM BST

N. Balaji/V. Vardhan vs. B. Mclachlan/J. Struff (14); Court 7, 6:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM BST

Women's Doubles Round of 32

M. Rybáriková/P. Martić vs. M. Martínez Sánchez/A. Klepač (4); Court 7, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

T. Babos/K. Mladenovic (1) vs. A. Rodionova/N. Kichenok; Court 15, 5:00 PM IST and 12:30 PM BST

K. Siniaková/B. Krejčíková (3) vs.A. Parra Santonja/L. Arruabarrena; Court 7, 5:15 PM IST and 12:45 PM BST

H. Dart/K. Dunne vs. A. Hlaváčková/B. Strýcová (2); Court 15, 6:15 PM IST and 1:45 PM BST

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

A. Qureshi/A. Parra Santonja vs. Y. Chan/I. Dodig (3); Court 7, 7:50 PM IST and 3:20 PM BST

M. Matkowski/M. Buzărnescu vs. D. Sharan/A. Rosolska; Court 17, 7:55 PM IST and 3:25 BST